Preview: Temple at Memphis

Temple will try to snap a four-game skid and record its first AmericanAthletic Conference victory when it visits Memphis on Saturday in itsregular-season finale. The Owls blew a 21-point halftime lead and gave up fourunanswered touchdowns in the second half Saturday to lose at home toConnecticut 28-21. Linebacker Yawin Smallwood sealed the Huskies’ victory whenhe intercepted Temple quarterback P.J. Walker and returned the ball 59 yardsfor the game-winning touchdown with 4:20 left.

“I‘m extremely frustrated and angry at the way we played in thesecond half,” Temple coach Matt Rhule said. “I just told the teamwhat I really think. At the end of the day, you can’t win football games ifyou’re going to turn the ball over and have penalties.”

TV: Noon ET, ESPN News. LINE: Memphis -8.5

ABOUT TEMPLE (1-10, 0-7 AAC): Walker, who has completed 60.6percent of his passes with 16 touchdowns, seven interceptions and 1,756 yards,is having a fine freshman season for the Owls, who are seeking their first winsince beating Army 33-14 on Oct. 19. Robbie Anderson has a team-best six TDcatches and 695 receiving yards and shares the team lead with 37 receptions forthe Owls, who have been affiliated with three conferences the past three years - Mid-American, Big East and American Athletic. Kenneth Harper has rushed 119times for 556 yards and nine touchdowns - all team highs.

ABOUT MEMPHIS (3-7, 1-5): Redshirt freshman QB Paxton Lynch is166-of-283 passing for 1,725 yards and seven touchdowns for the Tigers, whose twosecond-half penalties in the kicking game derailed any chance of upsettingLouisville in a 24-17 loss last week. With 789 yards and five TDs on 174carries, senior Brandon Hayes is the top rusher for Memphis, which wraps up itsseason at UConn on Dec. 7. Junior wideout Joe Craig has a team-high 313 yardson 33 receptions for the Tigers, whose wins this season have came againstArkansas State, Tennessee-Martin and South Florida.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Temple has blown a fourth-quarter lead in its last three games inlosses to Rutgers, Central Florida and UConn.

2. Memphis is meeting Temple for the first time.

3. The last time the Owls won a league game was Oct. 13, 2012 - atConnecticut.

PREDICTION: Memphis 24-17