Temple 41, Memphis 21: P.J. Walker threw four touchdown passes as the Owls won on the road to record their first-ever American Athletic Conference victory.

Walker completed 20-of-32 passes for 328 yards and an interception for Temple (2-10, 1-7 AAC) and became the first freshman to throw 20 touchdown passes in a season for the Owls. Robbie Anderson caught seven passes for 96 yards and a career-high three touchdowns while teammate Chris Coyer added three receptions for a game-high 129 yards and a score for the Owls.

Paxton Lynch was 19-of-29 passing for 162 yards and a touchdown for Memphis (3-8, 1-6), which faced Temple for the first time. Sam Craft led the Tigers with seven catches for 62 yards and a touchdown.

Temple capped a 12-yard, 98-play drive with a 22-yard field goal by Nick Visco with 2:22 left in the first quarter. Walker’s 1-yard touchdown pass to Anderson made it 10-0 with 7:22 left in the first half.

Craft’s 1-yard rushing touchdown got Memphis within 10-7 with 5:49 left in the second quarter. Walker then connected again with Anderson on another scoring strike -- this time for 11 yards -- to make it 17-7 Owls with 20 seconds left in the half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Entering Saturday, Temple had blown a fourth-quarter lead in its last three games in losses to Rutgers, Central Florida and Connecticut. ... Before Saturday’s victory, the last time the Owls won a league game was Oct. 13, 2012 -- at Connecticut. ... The Owls have been affiliated with three conferences the past three years -- Mid-American, Big East and the AAC.