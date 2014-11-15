Preview: Temple at Penn State

Penn State needs one win in its last two games to lock up a bowl bid despite enduring a mid-season, four-game losing streak. The Nittany Lions could gain that crucial sixth victory when they host Temple on Saturday. Penn State holds a commanding 38-3-1 series lead and hasn’t lost to their intrastate foes since 1941.

Expect points to be at a premium Saturday’s contest. The Nittany Lions, who won at Indiana last week, rank sixth in the nation in scoring defense (16.6 points per game). Temple, perhaps aided by a soft schedule, ranks 10th at 18.1.

TV: Noon, ET, ESPN2. LINE: Penn State -11.5

ABOUT TEMPLE (5-4): The Owls blew a 10-0 lead and lost on a field goal as time expired against Memphis last week. Quarterback P.J. Walker completed just 16-of-37 for 140 yards while Kenneth Harper finished with a career-high 116 yards on 17 carries. Temple needs two wins in its final three games (Penn State, Cincinnati, Tulane) to become bowl-eligible.

ABOUT PENN STATE (5-4): Bill Belton posted the first 100-yard rushing effort of the season for Penn State last weekend at Indiana, gaining 137 yards on 16 carries. Christian Hackenberg is second in the Big Ten in passing yardage and has moved into the Penn State career top 10 in numerous categories only 21 games into his career. Defense, however, is still the Lions’ strength as they held the Indiana to its fewest points at home since the 2006 season in last week’s 13-7 win.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Temple defeated East Carolina, the only ranked opponent on its schedule this season.

2. Penn State is holding its opponents 15.6 points below their season average.

3. Penn State defeated Temple 24-13 at Beaver Stadium in 2012 in the last meeting.

PREDICTION: Penn State 35, Temple 13.