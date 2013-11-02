Preview: Temple at Rutgers

Looking to halt a two-game losing skid, Rutgers hosts a longtime rival as Temple visits for the final time as a conference opponent Saturday in an American Athletic Conference contest. The Scarlet Knights have some questions at the quarterback position, with starter Gary Nova and backup Chas Dodd splitting reps in practice this week amid Nova and coach Kyle Flood apparently not quite on the same page. While Flood told The Star-Ledger he would name a starter, “probably on Thursday,” Nova implied there wasn’t much doubt, saying, “I got all the reps with the (first team), so I don’t know what’s going on there.”

After the Owls snapped a seven-game losing streak that dated back to last season’s finale with a win over Army, Temple dropped a 59-49 barnburner at Southern Methodist. Wide receiver Robby Anderson set a school record with 239 receiving yards, including touchdown catches of 83 and 42 yards. Rutgers survived a shootout of its own with SMU earlier this season, edging the Mustangs 55-52 in triple overtime and the Owls would be wise to avoid that style of play, with a defense that has yielded a conference-worst 516.4 yards per game.

TV: 12 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: Rutgers -13.5.

ABOUT TEMPLE (1-7, 0-4 AAC): Freshman quarterback P.J. Walker makes his fourth consecutive start and has dazzled since taking over under center, sparking the Owls’ offense to 34 points per game in his first three starts after the team averaged only 15.8 through its first five games. Walker completed 26-of-37 passes for 293 yards and four touchdowns in the loss to SMU last week.

ABOUT RUTGERS (4-3, 1-2 AAC): The Scarlet Knights have lost two in a row after a run of four straight wins and have only totaled 24 points during the skid. Nova, who totaled four interceptions through five games, has been picked off seven times in the last two contests, prompting the recent uncertainty under center. Rutgers ranks 12th nationally and third in the conference by allowing only 102.1 rushing yards per game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Scarlet Knights are 20-15 all-time against the Owls, who will remain in the AAC next season while Rutgers moves to the Big Ten.

2. Temple LB Tyler Matakevich leads the AAC with 103 total tackles.

3. Rutgers WR Ruhann Peele, the team’s third-leading receiver, will also see time at cornerback against the Owls to aid a depleted secondary.

PREDICTION: Rutgers 34, Temple 13