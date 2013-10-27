Southern Methodist 59, Temple 49: Garrett Gilbert racked up 635 total yards, including 538 through the air, and accounted for six touchdowns as the Mustangs rallied in the second half to defeat the visiting Owls.

Gilbert was 37-of-53 with no interceptions and had four touchdown passes for Southern Methodist (3-4, 2-1 AAC), which racked up 728 total yards en route to winning its second straight game following a three-game skid. Gilbert also led the Mustangs with 97 rushing yards and added two TDs on the ground, while Keenan Holman finished with 10 receptions for 209 yards and three scores.

P.J. Walker passed for 293 yards and four touchdowns and added a rushing score for the Owls (1-7, 0-4). Robbie Anderson also had a strong game with nine receptions for 239 yards and two touchdowns, but Temple was unable to hold onto a 28-7 second-quarter lead and remains winless in its first year in the American Athletic Conference.

Coming off its first win of the season – a convincing victory over Army – Temple jumped out to a 28-14 halftime edge in this one behind four touchdown passes, three from Walker and one from wide receiver Jalen Fitzpatrick – an 83-yard throw to Anderson. However, Gilbert had two touchdown passes and one TD run in the third quarter to forge a 35-35 tie heading into the final stanza.

The teams traded touchdown drives in the opening four minutes of the fourth quarter before Chase Hover’s 21-yard field goal put SMU ahead to stay, making it 45-42 with 9:49 to go. The Mustangs then forced a three-and-out before Gilbert responded with a 50-yard TD pass to Holman – essentially putting the game away – before the SMU senior quarterback added a late rushing TD for good measure.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Walker led the Owls with 92 rushing yards, while Zaire Williams chipped in 73 yards on nine attempts. ... Mustangs WR Der‘rikk Thompson chipped in nine catches for 158 yards and a score. ... Temple compiled 593 yards of offense despite going a combined 5-of-17 on third- and fourth-down conversions.