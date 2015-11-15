South Florida 44, No. 22 Temple 23

Running back Marion Mack gashed Temple for 230 yards on the ground and three touchdowns as USF dominated the No. 22 Owls 44-23 on Saturday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Quarterback Quinton Flowers added two touchdowns in the air and ran for another as USF handed Temple its first loss in the American Athletic Conference.

Flowers connected on a 68-yard scoring strike to wide receiver Rodney Adams to make it 7-7 in the first quarter after Temple had taken the lead on a 1-yard plunge by running back Jahad Thomas.

Flowers scampered in from 5 yards out at the beginning of the second period to put the Bulls (6-4, 4-2) ahead 14-7. After a Temple field goal made it 14-10, Mack rumbled 57 yards to give the Bulls a 21-10 lead.

Later in the quarter, Flowers hooked up with Mack from 28 yards out as the Bulls opened up a 28-10 lead.

A 47-yard field goal by Emilio Nadelman let the Bulls head into halftime with a 31-10 lead.

Temple (8-2, 5-1) scored first in the second half to narrow the margin to 14 at 31-17. Quarterback P.J. Walker tossed a 14-yard strike to wideout Ventell Bryant to cap a five-play, 26-yard drive.

The teams traded field goals with Temple’s Austin Jones connecting from 35 and 34 yards out. Nadelman answered Jones by making good on his attempts from 24 and 34 yards.

Mack’s 47-yard touchdown burst with 2:46 left sealed the win.