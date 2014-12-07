Temple 10, Tulane 3: P.J. Walker hooked up with Romond Deloatch for the only touchdown with 8:39 remaining as the visiting Owls gained bowl eligibility in their regular-season finale.

Temple (6-6, 4-4 American Athletic Conference) survived despite going 1-of-13 on third down, thanks in large part to holding Tulane to 2-of-17 on third-down conversions. The Owls’ snapped a three-game losing streak while handing the Green Wave (3-9, 2-6) their fifth defeat in six games.

Walker threw for 255 yards with an interception and the decisive touchdown pass to Deloatch, who caught three balls for 49 yards. Walker also rushed for a game-high 76 rushing yards while Lazedrick Thompson had 63 rushing yards to pace Tulane.

Punting from his own end zone with about 11 minutes remaining, Peter Picerelli’s 35-yard kick - and the ensuing 14-yard return by John Christopher - set up the Owls at the Green Wave 25 and four plays later, Walker hit Deloatch on a fade pattern from 8 yards out. Tulane drove to the Owls 16 with the help of a fourth-down conversion and a deflected 23-yard pass to Terren Encalade before Avery Williams slammed quarterback Tanner Lee to the turf on fourth-and-goal.

Tulane’s Andrew DiRocco kicked a 28-yard field goal late in the first quarter and Temple’s Austin Jones answered with a 37-yarder late in the second, although Jones also missed from 35 and 39 yards in the first half. DiRocco missed from 39 yards early in the third period, but Walker was intercepted in the end zone later in the quarter, although the Green Wave’s Nick Montana was picked off three plays later as the comedy of errors continued.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Temple has two touchdowns in its last 15 quarters while Tulane has one touchdown in its last three games. ... The Owls played in a bowl game in 2009 and again in 2011, but those are their only postseason appearances since 1979. ... Lee and Montana combined to go 19-of-40 for 151 yards with an interception.