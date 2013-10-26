Preview: Tennessee at Alabama

Top-ranked Alabama is rolling toward its third consecutive BCS title game appearance and the host Crimson Tide attempt to win their 12th consecutive game and avoid the upset bid of improving Tennessee on Saturday. Alabama sits atop the first BCS standings and is looking for its seventh consecutive victory over the Volunteers. Tennessee is re-energized under first-year coach Butch Jones and filled with confidence after upsetting South Carolina 23-21 last Saturday.

Being competitive against the Crimson Tide would be huge for Tennessee, which ended a streak of 19 consecutive losses against ranked programs by beating the Gamecocks. “I don’t see weaknesses,” Jones said of Alabama. “I see a great football team – that is extremely well-coached and well-disciplined.” The Crimson Tide have allowed just 16 points over the last five games but lost junior strong safety Vinnie Sunseri (two interceptions for touchdowns this season) to a season-ending knee surgery in last Saturday’s win over Arkansas. “Vinnie has done a great job for us and is an outstanding player and person,” coach Nick Saban said. “He’s a great leader. I can’t say enough about what he’s done in his career.”

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Alabama -28.

ABOUT TENNESSEE (4-3, 1-2 SEC): Alabama allows just 98.3 yards per game on the ground, which made senior Rajion Neal (693 rushing yards, eight touchdowns) vow to put forth a supreme effort. “I feel like this is a good game to put it all out there,” Neal said. “I wouldn’t mind out-rushing everybody on the field and having a big game or just knocking myself completely out of the game. I want to go out on one of those two notes – either being carried off or Neal had a crazy game.” The Volunteers have forced 17 turnovers (12 interceptions, five fumbles) with junior linebacker A.J. Johnson (55 tackles), sophomore strong safety Brian Randolph (46 tackles, three interceptions) and senior defensive end Marlon Walls (4.5 sacks) all enjoying solid campaigns.

ABOUT ALABAMA (7-0, 4-0): Sophomore Landon Collins will replace Sunseri for a unit that paces the nation in scoring defense (9.7) while being led by senior weakside linebacker C.J. Mosley (58 tackles, 4.5 for loss). Senior quarterback A.J. McCarron is playing superbly – 69.2 completion percentage, 1,587 yards and 14 touchdowns against three interceptions – despite being overshadowed in the Heisman Trophy talk. The Crimson Tide are excelling on the ground at 211.7 yards per game with sophomore T.J. Yeldon (team-best 657 yards) averaging 6.6 yards per carry and fellow sophomore Kenyan Drake (408) sporting a spectacular 8.2 average on 49 carries.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Alabama leads the series 49-38-7 with Tennessee’s most-recent victory coming in 2006.

2. The Volunteers have lost nine consecutive SEC road contests.

3. The Crimson Tide have pitched first-half shutouts in eight of their last 11 games.

PREDICTION: Alabama 34, Tennessee 13