Alabama 45, Tennessee 10
October 26, 2013 / 11:18 PM / 4 years ago

Alabama 45, Tennessee 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 1 Alabama 45, Tennessee 10: T.J. Yeldon rushed for three touchdowns and AJ McCarron passed for 275 yards and two scores as the Crimson Tide routed the visiting Volunteers.

Landon Collins returned an interception 89 yards for a touchdown and Amari Cooper and Kevin Norwood had scoring receptions for Alabama (8-0, 5-0 SEC), which has won 12 consecutive games. The Crimson Tide have allowed just 26 points over their last six games.

Justin Worley threw two first-half interceptions before departing with a thumb injury for Tennessee (4-4, 1-3), which has lost 10 consecutive SEC road contests. The Volunteers have dropped seven straight games to the Crimson Tide.

Alabama scored 21 first-quarter points and boosted its lead to four touchdowns on Yeldon’s 1-yard run midway through the second quarter. Tennessee threatened late in the half but Collins intercepted Worley and returned it for a score with 12 seconds left to make it 35-0 at the break.

The Volunteers got on the board on Michael Palardy’s 37-yard field goal early in the third quarter. Yeldon scored again from the 1 with 2:55 left in the quarter before Tennessee’s Rajion Neal scored on a 3-yard run early in the final stanza.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Crimson Tide blanked an opponent in the first half for the ninth time in 12 games. … Worley aggravated the injured thumb on his throwing hand in the second quarter and sat out the second half while freshman Joshua Dobbs went 5-of-12 for 75 yards in his first collegiate appearance. … Norwood, a fifth-year senior, had six receptions for 112 yards for the first 100-yard game of his career.

