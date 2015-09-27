Florida 28, Tennessee 27

Florida quarterback Will Grier completed a 63-yard touchdown pass to receiver Antonio Callaway on a fourth-down play to give the Gators a 28-27 comeback victory over Tennessee on Saturday afternoon.

The reception by Callaway came on a fourth-and-14 with 1:26 left.

Tennessee proceeded to drive the ball to the Florida 38-yard line, where kicker Aaron Medley missed a 55-yard field goal as time expired.

Florida improved to 4-0, 2-0 in the SEC. Tennessee is 2-2, 0-1.

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs achieved the rare feat of leading the Volunteers in rushing, receiving and passing yards. He rushed 18 times for 136 yards and completed 10 of 17 pass attempts for 83 yards.

He had only one reception for 58 yards, but it was Tennessee’s longest pass play. Dobbs caught a pass off a trick play from receiver Jauan Jennings with 5:07 left in the first quarter to tie the game at 7.

Florida was put in position for the winning drive with 2:18 left after a punt return to its 41-yard line. After two incompletions followed a 4-yard loss on a pass, Grier connected with Calloway, who changed course after his catch and sprinted down the sideline for the winning touchdown.