Preview: Tennessee at Georgia

Georgia’s hopes of keeping pace in the SEC East race are dependent on the 13th-ranked Bulldogs continuing their recent dominance of Tennessee, which visits Sanford Stadium on Saturday. The Bulldogs have won four straight meetings and are aiming to match their longest winning streak in the history of the series, tying a five-game streak from 1909-24, but the last three meetings have been decided by eight points or fewer. The Volunteers are opening league play and had a week off following a 34-10 loss at No. 3 Oklahoma two weeks ago.

It’s the first of seven straight SEC games for the Bulldogs, who have little margin for error in the SEC East race after losing their conference opener at South Carolina two weeks ago. “(The division) still looks wide open to me,” Georgia coach Mark Richt told reporters. “If we don’t win, it won’t be very wide open for us, I can tell you that. ¦ Any time you lose the first one, your back is truly against the wall.” Georgia needed overtime to win at Tennessee last season, but the Bulldogs were without star running back Todd Gurley and lost several more key players to injuries during the game.

TV: Noon, ESPN. LINE: Georgia -17.

ABOUT TENNESSEE (2-1, 0-0 SEC): Quarterback Justin Worley put up big numbers in the first two games of the season but had his share of struggles against the Sooners, going 21-of-44 for 201 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Worley gets one weapon back this week with tight end Ethan Wolf returning but will miss another key target with receiver Josh Smith (ankle) out. The Vols’ defense has been tough on third down, limiting opponents to a 23.3 percent conversion rate  second-best in the nation.

ABOUT GEORGIA (2-1, 0-1): After splitting their first two games against ranked foes Clemson and South Carolina, the Bulldogs smacked around Troy in a 66-0 victory a week ago. The offense continues to roll to the tune of 48.7 points per game  fourth-most in the nation  on the strength of Heisman Trophy candidate Gurley. The defense has shown flashes of dominance  shutting out Clemson in the second half and holding Troy to 216 total yards  but had a tough time against South Carolina and could have trouble against Tennessee’s passing game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Volunteers have lost their SEC opener nine straight years.

2. Georgia QB Hutson Mason has only 419 passing yards through three games but has completed 71.2 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

3. Tennessee’s last road win over a ranked opponent was a 51-33 victory at Georgia in 2006.

PREDICTION: Georgia 37, Tennessee 23