Preview: Tennessee at Georgia

Tennessee put together its best half of football in recent memory during last week’s stirring comeback over Florida, but the 11th-ranked Volunteers have to remedy their habit of slow starts entering Saturday’s road contest at No. 20 Georgia. The Volunteers have been outscored 34-10 in the first quarter this season, and while they rallied from 21 points down to beat Florida 38-28 and grab first place in the SEC East, coach Butch Jones says the Volunteers remain a work in progress.

“We are building something special here,” Jones told reporters this week as Tennessee looks to extend its winning streak to 11 games dating back to last season. The Bulldogs were throttled at Ole Miss last week, dropping a 45-14 decision and losing star running back Nick Chubb to a left ankle sprain. The Bulldogs’ defense was unable to slow down the Rebels, allowing 510 yards. “Right now, we’re not a really good tackling defense,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart told reporters.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Tennessee -3.5

ABOUT TENNESSEE (4-0, 1-0 SEC): Quarterback Joshua Dobbs ripped Florida’s defense for a career-best 319 yards passing and four touchdowns in winning SEC offensive player of the week, and has rushed for more than 80 yards in each of the Volunteers’ first four games. The Volunteers have five touchdown drives of one minute or less, and average 1:54 on their 16 offensive touchdown drives this season. Defensive end Derek Barnett earned SEC defensive player of the week honors after recording two sacks, three tackles for a loss and a batted pass in the second half.

ABOUT GEORGIA (3-1, 1-1 SEC): Chubb, who suffered a devastating left knee injury early in last season’s 38-31 loss at Tennessee, rushed for 57 yards on 12 carries last week before leaving. If Chubb cannot play, the tandem of Brian Herrien (78 yards last week) and Sony Michel (66 yards) will have to establish the running game and provide balance for Jacob Eason. The freshman quarterback struggled in his second road start last week, completing only 16-of-36 passes and throwing an interception that was returned for a touchdown.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The last five games in the series have been decided by seven points or fewer.

2. Tennessee is 4-0 for the first time since 2003 and is riding its longest winning streak since winning 14 in a row from 1998-99.

3. Georgia converted only 4-of-16 third-down attempts against Ole Miss.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 41, Georgia 31