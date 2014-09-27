Gurley carries Georgia to victory

ATHENS, Ga. -- When Georgia head coach Mark Richt lies down to sleep, no doubt he says an extra prayer of thanks that Todd Gurley is on his team.

After his star junior rushed 27 times for a personal best 204 yards and two touchdowns to lift the Bulldogs past Tennessee, 35-32, on Saturday, it’s easy to see why he would.

“Earlier in the year I said (Gurley) is one of the best players in the country,” Richt said. “Now, I‘m saying he is the best player. I can’t imagine anyone being more talented, a guy who loves his team more and a guy who means more to his team than he does to us.”

It took every bit of Gurley’s heroics for Georgia to pull this one off. In fact, it was one of the crazier games in the long history of the rivalry.

A 17-point favorite when the game began, Bulldogs were up by a scant 28-25 margin with 4:27 to play when Tennessee quarterback Justin Worley was sacked in the end zone and fumbled, with defensive end Josh Dawson recovering the football for a touchdown.

But back came the Volunteers

Tennessee answered Georgia’s defensive touchdown with Justin Worley’s second touchdown drive of the half, culminated by a seven-yard touchdown pass to Marquez North with 2:14 left in the game, cutting the margin to 35-32.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Vols went for the on-side kick by Aaron Medley, but the ball was dribbled right into the arms of Quayvon Hicks of Georgia at the Volunteer 45.

Gurley did the rest, getting four straight carries for 18 yards, the final seven coming on a fourth-and-three from the Vols 32 with 45 seconds to play, icing the game.

”When you run against a team you just have to keep going at them,“ Gurley said. ”They might be stopping you, but they’re still getting tired down at the line.

“You just have to keep taking it to them and wear them down and they’ll get tired. Once you do that, you’ll have more opportunities.”

Tennessee head coach Butch Jones could not have been more disappointed.

”Right now, it’s about this football team understanding that it’s a game of inches,“ Jones said. ”It’s a play here, a play there and it’s a culminating factor.

“I am proud of them, but we have to continue learning from this and move on.”

The Vols will try to get back on track next week against Florida, while Georgia entertains Vanderbilt.

“It’s always good to have an SEC win, it doesn’t matter who it’s against,” Bulldog wide receiver Michael Bennett said. “Vanderbilt is coming in struggling, but they played South Carolina very tough, so we can’t take them for granted.”

It didn’t take Tennessee (2-2, 0-1) long to grab early momentum.

After taking the opening kickoff, the Vols drove 47 yards before Medley accounted for the first points with a 46-yard field goal.

The lead grew to 10-0 soon after when freshman running back Jalen Hurd, who rushed 24 times for 119 yards, rumbled in from the one-yard line, capping a 72-yard drive and stunning the sold out Sanford Stadium crowd.

But thanks to some inspired play by its defense after Tennessee forced another punt with a chance to go up, 17-0, Georgia was able to rally.

Sparked by a 29-yard punt return from Isaiah McKenzie, a three-yard scoring run by quarterback Hutson Mason gave the Bulldogs their first points before they took the lead on a one-yard dive over the pile by Gurley with 8:45 left in the second quarter.

A 20-yard pass and run from Mason to freshman Nick Chubb for a touchdowns pushed the lead to 21-10 and gave Georgia what appeared to be complete control of the game.

But with barely a minute left before half, Worley drove Tennessee 83 yards in only 59 seconds, cutting Georgia’s halftime lead to 21-17.

“It was hard,” Tennessee linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin said. “Every time we were determined to go out there and get a three-and-out, but weren’t able to do when we needed it the most.”

NOTES: Peyton Manning, former Tennessee and current Denver Broncos quarterback, attended Saturday’s game and watched from the Volunteers’ sideline. ... Sophomore J.J. Green started his first game at safety, joining teammates Corey Moore and Malcolm as current Bulldogs who have started games on offense and defense. ... With his third quarter touchdown, Todd Gurley tied NFL Hall of Famer Charley Trippi for fourth place on Georgia’s all-time touchdown list with 32. Herschel Walker leads with 49.