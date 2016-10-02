Tennessee's last-gasp TD pass sinks Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. -- On the 15th anniversary of Georgia's famed "Hobnail Boot" win at Tennessee, so affectionately called by late Bulldog broadcaster Larry Munson, the 11-ranked Volunteers flipped the script with Saturday's amazing 34-31 victory.

Talk about a turnaround.

With just four seconds remaining after Georgia shocked the Vols with a 43-yard touchdown pass to grab a four-point lead, only to have Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs pull a miracle that folks in Knoxville will be talking about for some time to come. Dobbs' 47-yard Hail Mary was hauled in by Jauan Jennings to give his team the improbable win.

"I told our kids in the huddle that we were going to find a way," Tennessee coach Butch Jones said. "Josh ... probably the best pass he's thrown in his career. What can I say about Jauan Jennings? He wasn't going to be denied."

As Jennings lay on the field clutching the ball, the entire Volunteer team poured onto the turf at Sanford Stadium to celebrate the victory that pushed Tennessee to 5-0 overall, 2-0 in conference play.

"We have the most competitive team in the nation," Dobbs said. "We find ways to win. Adversity has been thrown our way each and every game, but there no quit in this team."

This one was crazy.

Moments earlier, Jacob Eason appeared to have brought Georgia (3-2, 1-1) back from the brink, throwing a touchdown pass to Riley Ridley with 10 seconds left to give the Bulldogs the lead and an apparent come-from-behind win.

It was not to be.

After the touchdown, Georgia was called for an unsportsmanlike penalty forcing Rodrigo Blankenship to kick off from his 20-yard line, right to Evan Berry who returned the ball to the Bulldog 48. Following an offsides call on the Georgia, Tennessee had one final shot from the 43, which Dobbs used to convert the game-winning play.

"Eason extended the play and threw a laser in there," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. "The sad thing was we had an undisciplined penalty and that will but you when you least expect it."

Eason's score came after his fumble in the end zone was recovered by Tennessee's Corey Vereen with 2:57 left for a go-ahead score.

The freshman finished the game by completing 17 of 28 passes for 211 yards and two scores.

"I've never been part of something like that," Georgia tackle Greg Pyke said. "We won the game then the next thing you know we lost the game. It's heartbreaking."

Trailing 17-7 at the half, Tennessee took the third-quarter kickoff and quickly moved down the field, getting a 19-yard pass from Dobbs to Hurd to cut Georgia's lead to three with 10:31 left in the third quarter.

There was plenty more scoring to come.

A 50-yard touchdown pass from Eason to tight end Isaac Nauta extended Georgia's lead to 24-14 before the Tennessee answered on its next possession, cutting the margin back to three on a 16-yard pass to Alvin Kamara from Dobbs, who completed 16 of 26 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns.

Kamara led Tennessee (5-0, 2-0) with 62 yards on 16 carries and Sony Michel ran for 91 yards on 16 carries for Georgia.

Georgia (3-2, 1-1) shocked the Vols by jumping out to a 17-7 halftime lead, getting a 14-yard run from Michel and 27-yard field goal from Blankenship to go up 10-0.

Tennessee attempted to answer, and for a moment it appeared it would when Dobbs found Hurd wide open inside the Bulldogs' 20 for what looked to be a score. Just as Hurd was about to cross the goal, cornerback Deandre Baker, who was starting his first game for Georgia, knocked the ball loose and into the arms of safety Aaron Davis for a touchback, allowing Georgia to go into the locker room up by 10.

"We knew we were walking into a tough environment and we had to grow up as a football team," Jones said. "I'm just proud of our players and the character that has been displayed."

NOTES: Tennessee played the game without starting LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder) and CB Justin Martin, who was suspended for the game because of a a violation of team rules. The Vols were already without starting CB Cam Sutton (fractured ankle). ... Georgia was without freshman DE David Marshall, who suffered a concussion in practice last week. Marshall started last week's game at Ole Miss.