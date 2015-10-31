Preview: Tennessee at Kentucky

Tennessee has had plenty of moral victories this season, including last week’s near-upset at Alabama, but nothing short of an actual victory will be acceptable to the Volunteers at Kentucky on Saturday. The Volunteers have dominated the series, winning 29 of the past 30 meetings, including three straight double-digit victories since their last loss to the Wildcats in 2011.

A shootout might be in order with Tennessee’s strong ground game and Kentucky’s dangerous passing game matching up against the opponent’s defensive weaknesses. The Volunteers pulled out a signature victory by holding off then-No. 16 Georgia on Oct. 10, but a number of potential upsets that have turned into fourth-quarter collapses have spoiled what could have been a breakthrough season for coach Butch Jones. Tennessee lost another late lead last week, allowing the Crimson Tide to score the go-ahead touchdown with 2:24 left and send the Vols to a 19-14 defeat. The Wildcats looked like potential SEC East contenders when they knocked off then-No. 25 Missouri on Sept. 26, but they’ve allowed an average of 33 points in three games since – an overtime scare against Eastern Kentucky and losses to Auburn and Mississippi State.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: Tennessee -8.5

ABOUT TENNESSEE (3-4, 1-3 SEC): The Vols rank third in the SEC in rushing (209.1 yards per game) thanks to tailback Jalen Hurd (94.9 yards per game) and quarterback Joshua Dobbs (55.3). Dobbs is a dual threat, which he showed in last year’s meeting with the Wildcats, accounting for 345 total yards and four touchdowns. Tennessee recorded five sacks and 10 tackles for loss against Alabama and will need to produce the same kind of pressure to keep Kentucky’s Patrick Towles from picking apart their secondary.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (4-3, 2-3): Stopping the run will have to be a major emphasis for the Wildcats, who rank 11th in the SEC and gave up 204 yards on the ground in last week’s 42-16 loss at Mississippi State. If the defense can come up with a few early stops, the offense should be able to keep pace and has done a good job of finishing drives, as the Wildcats have produced points on 23 of 25 trips to the red zone, including 16 touchdowns. Towles, who needs four yards of total offense to become the sixth player in Kentucky history to reach 5,000 in his career, must take care of the ball though, after throwing five interceptions in the past three games and nine this season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Tennessee’s 77 wins against Kentucky are its most against any opponent.

2. The Wildcats are 9-0 under coach Mark Stoops when holding a lead entering the fourth quarter and have won an SEC-best 27 consecutive games when leading after three quarters.

3. Tennessee KR Evan Berry leads the nation in kickoff return average (38.7 yards) and is one of four players in the nation with two kickoff return touchdowns.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 26, Kentucky 22