Tennessee 27, Kentucky 14: Joshua Dobbs accounted for three touchdowns as the visiting Volunteers beat the Wildcats for the 28th time in 29 games.

Dobbs went 14-of-23 for 199 yards and two scores and rushed for a long touchdown to lead Tennessee (5-7, 2-6 SEC). Rajion Neal added 134 rushing yards and a touchdown and Jason Croom had two catches for 74 yards and a score.

Maxwell Smith went 25-of-38 for 254 yards and two scores for Kentucky (2-10, 0-8). Dyshawn Mobley rushed for 143 yards and Jeff Badet had a team-high six catches for 47 yards.

Neal broke free for a 60-yard touchdown on the game’s second play and Dobbs pushed the lead to 20-0 with a 43-yard pass to Croom and his 40-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter. Smith got Kentucky on the board with a 19-yard pass to Anthony Kendrick with 1:45 left in the first half.

Dobbs hit Devrin Young for a 7-yard score in the third quarter and Smith followed with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Javess Blue in the fourth. Tennessee’s Corey Miller recorded 4.5 sacks to break Reggie White 1983 single-game record of four, including a sack-fumble deep in Kentucky territory with 1:15 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Volunteers snapped an 11-game losing streak in SEC road games. ... Dontavis Sapp and Justin Coleman stopped Mobley for no gain on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line with five seconds left in the third quarter. ... Kentucky finished winless in the SEC in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1941-42.