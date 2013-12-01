FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tennessee 27, Kentucky 14
Sections
Featured
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Puerto Rico
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S.
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 1, 2013 / 4:02 AM / 4 years ago

Tennessee 27, Kentucky 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CHANGES Dobbs passing yardage to 199 in Para 2 CHANGES Neal rushing yardage to 134 in Para 2)

Tennessee 27, Kentucky 14: Joshua Dobbs accounted for three touchdowns as the visiting Volunteers beat the Wildcats for the 28th time in 29 games.

Dobbs went 14-of-23 for 199 yards and two scores and rushed for a long touchdown to lead Tennessee (5-7, 2-6 SEC). Rajion Neal added 134 rushing yards and a touchdown and Jason Croom had two catches for 74 yards and a score.

Maxwell Smith went 25-of-38 for 254 yards and two scores for Kentucky (2-10, 0-8). Dyshawn Mobley rushed for 143 yards and Jeff Badet had a team-high six catches for 47 yards.

Neal broke free for a 60-yard touchdown on the game’s second play and Dobbs pushed the lead to 20-0 with a 43-yard pass to Croom and his 40-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter. Smith got Kentucky on the board with a 19-yard pass to Anthony Kendrick with 1:45 left in the first half.

Dobbs hit Devrin Young for a 7-yard score in the third quarter and Smith followed with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Javess Blue in the fourth. Tennessee’s Corey Miller recorded 4.5 sacks to break Reggie White 1983 single-game record of four, including a sack-fumble deep in Kentucky territory with 1:15 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Volunteers snapped an 11-game losing streak in SEC road games. ... Dontavis Sapp and Justin Coleman stopped Mobley for no gain on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line with five seconds left in the third quarter. ... Kentucky finished winless in the SEC in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1941-42.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.