Arkansas 63, Tennessee-Martin 28

Arkansas running back Alex Collins rushed for five touchdowns and topped 3,000 career yards as the Razorbacks prepped for the final month of SEC play with a 63-28 victory over lower-division Tennessee-Martin on Saturday in Fayetteville, Ark.

Collins rushed 16 times for 173 yards, his last carry being a 63-yard touchdown burst. He went through the middle of the line untouched, made one cut to his right and out-ran everyone into the end zone.

Collins, a junior, has 3,086 career rushing yards, including 960 this season as he nears his third consecutive 1,000-yard season. He scored the first three touchdowns of Saturday’s game against the Skyhawks of the Football Champion Subdivision.

Arkansas (4-4) still has work to do to get bowl eligible, playing at Ole Miss and LSU in the next two weeks before finishing at home against Mississippi State and Missouri.

UT Martin (5-3) rolled up 519 yards and was within 35-21 early in the third quarter. Three plays later, Arkansas quarterback Brandon Allen connected on a 73-yard touchdown pass to receiver Dominique Reed, and the rout was back on.

Allen completed 14 of 19 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns. UT Martin quarterback Jarod Neal was 30 of 43 for 380 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Arkansas scored touchdowns on five of its six first-half possessions, taking advantage of short fields because of an interception, a bad Skyhawks’ punt and a 33-yard punt return from wide receiver Jared Cornelius. Those touchdown drives covered 12, 28 and 12 yards.