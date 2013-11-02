Preview: Tennessee at Missouri

Missouri still controls its fate in the SEC East, but the 10th-ranked Tigers can’t afford another setback when they host upset-minded Tennessee on Saturday. The Tigers’ charmed season suffered its first blemish in a 27-24 double-overtime loss to South Carolina last week. The Volunteers knocked off those same Gamecocks two weeks ago, but are coming off a 45-10 thrashing at the hands of top-ranked Alabama.

Missouri’s unlikely rise to national title contender was short-lived, but the Tigers are still atop the division and can play their way into the SEC Championship Game by winning their four remaining contests. “Just because we lost one game doesn’t define our season,” Missouri wide receiver L‘Damian Washington told reporters. “I think all of our goals are still reachable.” The Volunteers are playing their fourth consecutive game against a ranked opponent and have No. 11 Auburn visiting Knoxville next week.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Missouri -11

ABOUT TENNESSEE (4-4, 1-3 SEC): The Volunteers will hand the reins of the offense to freshman Joshua Dobbs, who will make his first start in place of Justin Worley (thumb). Dobbs was slated for a redshirt before coming off the bench against Alabama and going 5-for-12 for 75 yards. To pull off the upset, Tennessee will need a big game from running back Rajion Neal and a defense that has not fared well against strong offenses.

ABOUT MISSOURI (7-1, 3-1): The Tigers expect redshirt freshman Maty Mauk to make his third straight start, but senior James Franklin was upgraded to questionable this week and will start when ready, coach Gary Pinkel told reporters. Mauk was solid in his first start against Florida but struggled against the Gamecocks as the Tigers scored only three points in the second half. The defense continues to impress led by defensive end Michael Sam, who leads the nation tackles for loss (16) and shares the lead with 10 sacks.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The teams have met only once, when Missouri prevailed 51-48 in four overtimes last year.

2. Missouri has forced a turnover in 38 consecutive games dating to 2010, the longest active streak in the FBS.

3. Tennessee has lost 11 consecutive SEC road games dating to 2011.

PREDICTION: Missouri 33, Tennessee 20