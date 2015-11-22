Tennessee 19, Missouri 8

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs ran for the game’s only touchdown, Aaron Medley kicked four field goals and Tennessee defeated Missouri 19-8 on Saturday night in an Southeastern Conference game at Farout Field in Columbia, Mo.

Tennessee beat Missouri for the first time in three meetings, spoiling Tigers coach Gary Pinkel’s final home game. Pinkel announced that he will resign at the end of the season for health reasons.

Missouri (5-6, 1-6 SEC) will end the Pinkel era at Arkansas on Friday.

Tigers quarterback Drew Lock scored on a 1-yard run and a successful two-point conversion cut the deficit to 19-8 with 9:49 to play. But Missouri got no closer against a stingy Tennessee defense.

The Volunteers outgained the Tigers 216-62 in the first half and led 16-0 at halftime. Dobbs scored on an 8-yard run and Medley connected on three of four field goals in the first half.

Tennessee (7-4, 4-3) is headed to a bowl game in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2009 and 2010. The Volunteers close out the regular season at home against Vanderbilt.