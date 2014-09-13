Preview: Tennessee at Oklahoma

Tennessee second-year coach Butch Jones sees Saturday’s trip to No. 3 Oklahoma not only as a great challenge but also as a chance to see a program built the right way. “You see (at Oklahoma) a veteran group that they have been able to raise through their program, through their culture and through their expectations,” Jones said at his Monday press conference. “We’ll get to a point where we have the luxury of redshirting players. We’re in the infant stages of our football program and I‘m excited of where we’re going because we’re jumping the learning curve.” The Volunteers have played 22 freshmen - the most of any FBS team - during its two wins.

The more experienced Sooners dominated Louisiana Tech and Tulsa, outscoring the pair 100-23 while forcing five turnovers and recording four sacks. Coach Bob Stoops, who is 88-5 at home at Oklahoma and 12-0 at home against current SEC teams, avoided questions about his opinions on the hype surrounding the SEC. “That’s been overblown,” he said during Monday’s press conference. “I like it if (my players are) ready to play. Whatever works for them, that’s OK. (Being motivated by a rivalry) isn’t something I concern myself with.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ABC. LINE: Oklahoma -20.5

ABOUT TENNESSEE (2-0): Freshman running back Jalen Hurd leads the team in rushing with 112 yards and a touchdown and also has a TD catch from Justin Worley (49-of-76 for 520 yards, five touchdowns, one interception). Marquez North (eight catches for 106 yards, two touchdowns) and Pig Howard (nine catches for 67 yards) lead a deep receiving corps for Tennessee, which is 12-of-13 in the red zone. Receiver Von Pearson (seven catches for 98 yards and a touchdown) won’t play because of an ankle sprain and tight end Ethan Wolf (knee) is questionable.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (2-0): Stoops said quarterback Trevor Knight (40-of-68 for 552 yards, three touchdowns, one interception) continues to improve in his second year as a starter. Sterling Shepard has two touchdown catches and team highs in receptions (12) and yards (226) after a career day against Tulsa. The Sooners are averaging 222 yards rushing behind Keith Ford (7.3 yards per carry, four touchdowns), Alex Ross (7.9 average, three touchdowns) and Samaje Perine (4.8 average, one touchdown).

EXTRA POINTS

1. The teams are playing during the regular season for the first time after splitting Orange Bowl meetings in 1939 and 1968.

2. The Volunteers have scored in 249 consecutive games dating back to Sept. 17, 1994 - the fourth longest active streak in FBS.

3. Oklahoma CB Zack Sanchez, who left the Tulsa game with a shoulder injury, returned to practice this week and is expected to play.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 41, Tennessee 20