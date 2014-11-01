Preview: Tennessee at South Carolina

The last SEC game of Saturday evening will feature two East rivals trying to claw their way to bowl eligibility as South Carolina hosts Tennessee in a rematch of last season’s tightly contested matchup that saw the Volunteers knock off the ninth-ranked Gamecocks 23-21 on a last-second field goal. Tennessee needs to win three of its final four games to become bowl-eligible for the first time since 2010 - a fifth straight losing season would be the longest drought in program history. Senior Justin Worley, who quarterbacked the Volunteers in last year’s upset of South Carolina, missed last week’s game with a shoulder injury but could return Saturday.

The Gamecocks have dropped their last three games in conference play and need two victories to become bowl-eligible. If South Carolina can’t win twice in its final four games, Coach Steve Spurrier’s streak of nine seasons with a bowl-eligible team at the school would come to an end. Spurrier’s squad put a scare into sixth-ranked Auburn last week, but a last-second Hail Mary pass from Dylan Thompson was intercepted in the end zone as the Gamecocks fell 42-35 on the road.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: South Carolina -7

ABOUT TENNESSEE (3-5, 0-4 SEC): Freshman running back Jalen Hurd continues to receive the majority of the workload in the Tennessee backfield, but his production since suffering a shoulder injury against Florida has dropped off noticeably. Hurd was named SEC Freshman of the Week for his 119 yards rushing against Georgia, but has averaged 36.3 yards in four games since. If Worley isn’t cleared to play Saturday, Tennessee’s fate will rest on the shoulders of Joshua Dobbs, who went 19-of-32 for 192 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-20 loss to Alabama last week.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (4-4, 2-4): Pharoh Cooper had a career night against the Tigers with seven catches for 127 yards and two scores - a sign he and Thompson are starting to see eye-to-eye in the passing game, which put up 416 yards on Auburn. Mike Davis has had a nose for the end zone in the month of October with six total touchdowns in the last three games. Thompson has thrown for the second-most touchdowns (20) in the SEC, but his previous three outings have been spoiled by a total of six interceptions.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The average margin of victory in the Tennessee-South Carolina rivalry has been 8.2 points since 2000 - the narrowest in an SEC series.

2. The Gamecocks have won three straight at home against the Volunteers.

3. Tennessee is 80-19 in the month of November since 1990.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 48, Tennessee 35