Tennessee 45, South Carolina 42 (OT): Aaron Medley’s 32-yard field goal in overtime lifted the Volunteers to their first conference win of the season and their second straight victory over the host Gamecocks.

Medley kicked the game-winner on the first possession of OT and the Gamecocks missed a 58-yard attempt on the ensuing series as Tennessee (4-5, 1-4 SEC) earned its first win in Columbia since 2006. Joshua Dobbs ran for three scores and threw for two more, including a 9-yard TD pass to Jason Croom to save the Volunteers in regulation, and Jalen Hurd added 125 yards rushing for the Volunteers.

Pharoh Cooper scorched the Volunteers defense for 286 all-purpose yards and four scores - he had two receiving touchdowns, ran in a score and passed for one more for South Carolina (4-5, 2-5 SEC), which blew a 45-28 lead inside of five minutes remaining in regulation. Brandon Wilds had a pair of rushing touchdowns and Dylan Thompson had two passing scores but was sacked twice on the last possession of OT.

The Gamecocks tied the game at 21 when Wilds scored on a 5-yard scamper in the third quarter, and Thompson connected with Cooper for a pair of touchdowns, including an 85-yard scoring strike in the final stanza for a 35-21 cushion. Tennessee had to overcome a two-score deficit twice in the last quarter, and Dobbs threw a clutch TD pass to Croom with 11 seconds left to force overtime.

Tennessee grabbed hold of a 21-14 advantage at the break when Dobbs ran in a 36-yard touchdown on fourth-and-3 with seven seconds remaining before intermission. Cooper scored twice out of the wildcat formation in the first half, running in a touchdown from 11 yards out and passing for another on a 30-yard hookup with Wilds.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Volunteers had the most rushing yards (344) against an SEC opponent since 2005 when they put up 251 on Vanderbilt. ... Dobbs set a school record for rushing yards by a Tennessee quarterback with 166, Jimmy Streater held the previous record with 106 against Auburn in 1979. ... Cooper’s 233 receiving yards were a new single-game record at South Carolina.