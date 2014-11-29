Preview: Tennessee at Vanderbilt

Tennessee has in-state bragging rights and a bowl berth on the line Saturday when it visits Vanderbilt in the 108th meeting between the rivals. There was a time when such scenarios meant little to the Volunteers, but they’ve lost two in a row to the Commodores and have not reached a bowl game since 2010. The once-proud program is coming off a 29-21 loss to then-No. 19 Missouri last week, managing only 279 total yards and lasting over 30 minutes without a point before a late comeback attempt.

The Commodores overcame four turnovers to win 14-10 at Tennessee a season ago, but that was their last SEC win and the slide reached new heights with a 51-0 loss at No. 4 Mississippi State last Saturday. That ranked as Vanderbilt’s worst loss since a 65-0 setback against Tennessee and freshman Peyton Manning in 1994 and left Derek Mason’s team winless on the road (0-4) for the first time in 10 years. Saturday will be Senior Day at Vanderbilt Stadium as the fans bid adieu to a senior class that has gone 27-23, the best four-year stretch in modern team history.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: Tennessee -17

ABOUT TENNESSEE (5-6, 2-5 SEC): While it cannot compare with the goals of some of its fellow SEC squads, a return to a bowl game might signal a small step forward for a program that has endured four straight losing seasons. “We should have enough motivation to win the game and to get to win number six,” head coach Butch Jones told reporters Tuesday. “Our players know what is at stake.” There will be some extra emotion in play for twin brothers Evan and Elliott Berry, whose brother - Kansas City Chiefs safety and Tennessee alum Eric Berry - was ruled out for the season earlier this week with a possible case of lymphoma.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (3-8, 0-7): Turnovers have been a season-long issue for the Commodores and four giveaways led to 17 points in the blowout loss at Mississippi State. Freshman Johnny McCrary tossed an interception, which gave him five in five games since assuming the primary duties under center and increased the total for Vanderbilt quarterbacks to 16 on the season. The Commodores enter the week tied for 120th in the country with a turnover margin of minus-15.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Tennessee ranks 13th in the SEC with 131.8 rushing yards per game while Vanderbilt is 14th at 108.

2. Commodores freshman RB Ralph Webb needs 148 rushing yards to become the sixth player in school history to reach 1,000 in a season.

3. Vanderbilt has not won three straight over Tennessee since a six-game run from 1920-26.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 35, Vanderbilt 20