Preview: Tennessee at Vanderbilt

Tennessee fell just short of its goal of winning the SEC East Division title and advancing to the conference championship game, but the Volunteers have a couple of nice consolation prizes to play for when they travel Saturday to in-state Vanderbilt. A victory could keep the Volunteers in line for a berth in the Sugar Bowl, and beating the Commodores would provide Tennessee the in-state bragging rights Vanderbilt has earned two of the past four years.

“I think we are the most hated team they play,” Tennessee offensive lineman Brett Kendrick told reporters Tuesday in describing the rivalry between the two schools separated by only 179 miles. The Volunteers have won three in a row and are arguably the hottest offense in the nation in November, averaging 55.7 points per game this month. There is plenty on the line for Vanderbilt, too, as the Commodores seek to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2013 - and there is nobody they would rather beat for that sixth victory than Tennessee. “This opportunity would really cement exactly what we’ve been able to do in terms of building culture,” Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason told reporters Tuesday.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: Tennessee -7.5

ABOUT TENNESSEE (8-3, 4-3 SEC): The Volunteers’ hopes of a division title or reaching the playoffs expired during a three-game losing streak to end October, but Tennessee has outscored opponents 167-73 during the past three games. Quarterback Joshua Dobbs leads the SEC in passing touchdowns (24) and points responsible for (204), passing for six touchdowns and rushing for four in the past two weeks. Defensive end Derek Barnett has 11 sacks this season and 31 for his career, one away from matching Reggie White’s school career record.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (5-6, 2-5 SEC): The Commodores sat at 2-4 before upsetting Georgia on the road, starting a stretch during which Vanderbilt won three of five, nearly sprung a huge upset at Auburn and routed Ole Miss last week. Running back Ralph Webb is fourth in the SEC in rushing (1,058 yards) and needs 27 yards Saturday to break Zac Stacy’s career school record. Linebacker Zach Cunningham is one of the better defenders in the nation, leading the SEC with 109 tackles and is the first Vanderbilt player since 2000 to record 100-plus tackles in consecutive seasons.

1. Vanderbilt is last in the SEC in total offense, averaging 336.5 yards per game.

2. The Volunteers have averaged 313 rushing yards over the past three weeks, scoring 40 or more points in three consecutive games for the first time since 1995.

3. Tennessee has won 31 of the past 34 meetings with Vanderbilt and is 15-1 in Nashville since 1983.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 44, Vanderbilt 38