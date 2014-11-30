Tennessee 24, Vanderbilt 17: Joshua Dobbs ran for a pair of touchdowns to offset a tough passing effort as the visiting Volunteers qualified for a bowl game for the first time since 2010.

Dobbs completed 11-of-20 passes for just 92 yards and two interceptions, but led Tennessee (6-6, 3-5 SEC) with 91 yards on the ground. Cameron Sutton took a punt back 76 yards for a touchdown for the Volunteers, who recorded three interceptions and three sacks while finishing the regular season with three wins in their last four games.

Ralph Webb ran for 55 yards and a touchdown while Steven Scheu had a game-high 62 receiving yards and a score for Vanderbilt (3-9, 0-8), which had won the past two meetings in the rivalry but has now lost 29 of the last 32 overall. Patton Robinette came off the bench for the Commodores to complete 11-of-22 for 131 yards, a TD and two interceptions.

Sutton started the scoring when he fielded a punt and scampered untouched to the end zone less than seven minutes in and Aaron Medley’s 36-yard field goal gave Tennessee a 10-0 lead after one quarter. Robinette found Scheu wide open down the left side for a 36-yard score to tie it at 10-10 late in the second quarter before the Volunteers responded with a 94-yard drive, capped by Dobbs’ 1-yard TD plunge for a 17-10 halftime lead.

After Robinette was picked off on Vanderbilt’s second possession after halftime, Dobbs made it 24-10 with an 8-yard run into the end zone with 3:19 to go in the third, but Webb had a quick answer when he plowed in from 3 yards out. Robinette threw another pick on the opening possession of the fourth and the teams exchanged punts until the Commodores’ last chance stalled near midfield in the final minute.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Tennessee players wore stickers on their helmets to honor former Volunteers star and current Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry, who had a mass found on his chest that could be lymphoma. Berry’s brothers, twins Evan and Elliott Berry, are freshmen at Tennessee. ... Commodores freshman QB Johnny McCrary got the start, but was just 2-of-7 and threw an interception in the end zone in the second quarter before giving way to Robinette. ... Volunteers DE Derek Barnett extended his own school record for a freshman with his 10th sack.