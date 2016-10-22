Preview: Tennessee State at Vanderbilt

Getting outgained by 250 yards usually isn't the recipe for success in college football - but don't tell Vanderbilt, which stole a victory away from Georgia last week for its first SEC win of the season. It's back to non-conference play Saturday for the Commodores, who host a Tennessee State team that might not pull off the upset but certainly can put points on the board.

Vanderbilt was outgained 421-171 at famed Sanford Stadium but got a late rushing score from Khari Blasingame and made a sensational stop on the Bulldogs' final possession to give coach Derek Mason his first conference road victory in 2 1/2 seasons at the helm. "It wasn't pretty," Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur, who prevailed despite going just 7-of-18 for 109 yards, told reporters. "But that just isn't our style, I guess." The Commodores' defense was the key, as it held rushing standout Nick Chubb to just 40 yards on 12 carries. The FCS Tigers likely won't pose much of a challenge at Vanderbilt Stadium on Saturday despite being one of the top teams in the Ohio Valley Conference after coming off a 35-28 win over Eastern Kentucky in which they led by 32 points at the half.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: N/A

ABOUT TENNESSEE STATE (5-1): The Tigers' vaunted offense has been a model of consistency, recording between 31 and 44 points in each of their six games. Ranked 25th in the FCS polls, Tennessee State is led by dual-threat quarterback Ronald Butler, who has thrown for seven touchdowns and run for four more since taking over the starting role after O'Shay Ackerman-Carter suffered a pair of torn knee ligaments in mid-September. Erick Evans leads the team in rushing yards (371) and is tied with Butler in rushing scores, while Patrick Smith has hauled in six of the team's 12 passing touchdowns.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (3-4): You won't find any of the Commodores among the conference leaders in passing statistics, but Ralph Webb has the running game humming. His 730 yards on the ground rank him second in the SEC, and while he gained only 48 in the win over the Bulldogs, he added his sixth touchdown of the season while registering a season-high 42 receiving yards. Vanderbilt's defense has been admirable but lacks a potent pass rush, as it is ranked last in the conference with just six sacks through the first seven games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Vanderbilt LB Zach Cunningham has been a force, leading the SEC in tackles with 81 - 21 more than Kendall Beckwith of LSU.

2. The Commodores haven't won back-to-back games since the 2013 season.

3. Tennessee State has outscored opponents 137-50 in the second and third quarters.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 37, Tennessee State 14