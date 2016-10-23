Webb leads Vanderbilt to win over Tennessee State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Running backs Ralph Webb and Khari Blasingame ran for 125 and 100 yards respectively, as Vanderbilt bowled over FCS-foe Tennessee State, 35-17, on homecoming at Vanderbilt Stadium on Saturday night.

The Commodores (4-4) posted season highs in rushing yards (358) and total offense (501).

Webb broke off a 49-yard run to the Tennessee State 49 on the second half's first drive, Blasingame easily dashed in from 4 yards out to give Vanderbilt a 28-17 lead.

Vanderbilt wide receiver Trent Sherfield scored on a 14-yard end-around with 6:08 left.

On the game's second snap, Tennessee State quarterback Ronald Butler found wide receiver Patrick Smith open on the right side behind Vanderbilt cornerback Torren McGaster. Smith raced untouched for a 93-yard touchdown.

Webb dashed for 46 to the Tennessee State 7 on Vanderbilt's ensuing drive, and two plays later, Blasingame punched it in from the half-yard line. Tennessee State's Butler and Smith hooked up on a 2-yard scoring strike on the game's next drive.

With 8:01 left before half, Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur connected with tight end Jared Pinkey for a score, the first of the latter's career. Another Blasingame scoring run with 1:46 left before half gave the Commodores their first lead.

Tennessee State, ranked No. 25 in the latest FCS poll, racked up 410 yards against Vanderbilt, but was undone by a pair of costly turnovers. Vanderbilt did not commit a turnover.

The two teams, whose campuses are just miles apart in Nashville, met for just the second time in history.