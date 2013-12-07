Baylor 30, Texas 10

No. 7 Baylor 30, No. 24 Texas 10: Bryce Petty threw a pair of second-half touchdown passes and Glasco Martin rushed for 102 yards and a score as the host Bears won their first outright league title since 1980 and the accompanying BCS berth.

After Oklahoma State lost to Oklahoma on a late touchdown earlier in the day, Baylor (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) capitalized with 27 second-half points to capture the winner-take-all game for the Big 12 crown. Antwan Goodley contributed 114 yards on eight receptions for the Bears, who finally showed off their offensive prowess in the second half following a stunningly low-scoring first half and likely will head to the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Malcolm Brown paced the Longhorns (8-4, 7-2) with 131 rushing yards and also had a receiving TD, while Case McCoy suffered through a dreadful performance, going 12-of-34 for just 54 yards with two interceptions and one touchdown. Texas finished 2-of-17 on third down and was outgained 508-217.

Given that the Bears entered with the nation’s No. 1 offense at 55.4 points per game and the Longhorns had scored at least 30 points in seven of their last eight games, it was shocking to see the game tied at 3 at halftime. The teams were a combined 2-for-17 on third down and 0-of-2 on fourth down in the first half, which included three missed field goals - two by Baylor’s Aaron Jones.

The Bears’ offense woke up with three scores in the third quarter - Petty’s touchdown passes to Goodley (11 yards) and Levi Norwood (6 yards), followed by Jones’ 42-yard field goal. Texas scored its only touchdown with 12:38 remaining in the game on McCoy’s 2-yard hookup with Brown, but Baylor responded with a field goal and later added an 18-yard TD run by Martin to put away the game.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Brown was one of the only players to put up respectable stats in the first half, racking up 118 yards on 17 carries before intermission. ... Petty finished 21-of-37 for 287 yards. ... Baylor set a season low for points scored. The previous low came in a 35-25 victory over Kansas State in October.