Preview: Texas at California

Texas looks to avenge last year’s narrow loss to California on Saturday as the 16th-ranked Longhorns head out on the road for the first time this season to face the high-powered Golden Bears. While Texas is seeking its first 3-0 start since 2012, Cal is hoping to bounce back after allowing 334 rushing yards in last Saturday’s 45-40 loss at San Diego State.

Coach Charlie Strong recorded his 50th career win last Saturday as the Longhorns followed their season-opening 50-47 win over Notre Dame with a convincing 41-7 rout of UTEP. Saturday’s game figures to be a shootout reminiscent of last season’s 45-44 Cal victory, with Texas averaging 45.5 points and 466.5 yards through its first two games. The Longhorns were 1-4 on the road last season but have the weapons to keep pace with a Cal offense led by senior quarterback Davis Webb, who has thrown for 963 yards and nine touchdowns in games against Hawaii and San Diego State. Cal ranks 125th nationally defending the run while allowing 291 yards per game and could struggle to slow down Texas quarterback Shane Buechele and backup Tyrone Swoopes, who rushed for three scores in the opener against Notre Dame.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Texas -8

ABOUT TEXAS (2-0): A true freshman, Buechele continued to impress against UTEP with 244 passing yards and four touchdowns - including a pair to sophomore wide receiver Jerrod Heard, who started at quarterback last season. Sophomore defensive end/linebacker Breckyn Hager recorded a team-high eight tackles against UTEP in his first career start, but questions remain about the team’s secondary after Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer threw five touchdown passes in the opener. The young Longhorns expect starting running back D’Onta Foreman, left tackle Connor Williams and tight end Caleb Bluiett to return Saturday after all three sat against UTEP with minor injuries.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (1-1): Webb has picked up where Jared Goff left off as the Golden Bears are second in the nation in passing offense (481.5 yards per game) and tied for third in total offense at 617 yards per game. Chad Hansen has become Webb’s favorite target with 28 catches for 350 yards and three touchdowns, but the team ranks 94th nationally with an average of 135.5 rushing yards through two games and could use a more-balanced attack after tailbacks Khalfani Muhammad and Vic Enwere combined for 13 carries against San Diego State. Cal needs to see improved play from its linebackers after being exposed by Aztecs star Donnel Pumphrey, who rushed 29 times for 281 yards and three touchdowns.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Texas won the first five matchups against Cal by a combined score of 155-28 before the Golden Bears edged the Longhorns last season in Austin.

2. Cal has won 12 of its last 14 home openers, including a 73-14 victory over Grambling State last season.

3. The Longhorns were outscored 150-30 in their four road losses last year.

PREDICTION: Texas 38, Cal 27