Texas Tech outscores Louisiana Tech

Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes II threw for 470 yards with five touchdown passes in host Texas Tech's 59-45 victory over Louisiana Tech in a nonconference game on Saturday night.

Mahomes, who completed 26 of 36 passes without an interception, reached the 300-yard passing mark for the 16th time in his career. Texas Tech running back Demarcus Felton contributed 123 yards on 16 carries, an average of 7.7 yards per carry. Jonathon Giles led the Red Raiders' receivers with 186 yards on six catches.

Louisiana Tech quarterback Ryan Higgins (18 of 29 for 262 yards and two touchdowns), receivers Trent Taylor (seven receptions and 166 yards) and Carlos Henderson (nine catches and 130 yards), and running back Jarred Craft (20 rushes for 147 yards) kept the Bulldogs close throughout.

The Red Raiders (2-1) are accustomed to high-scoring games, losing 68-55 last week at Arizona State after defeating Stephen F. Austin 69-17 in the season opener.

Texas Tech led by as many as 25 points in the first half, 35-10 with 9:01 left in the second quarter, after Mahomes completed four touchdown passes. Louisiana Tech (1-2) entered halftime with momentum cutting the lead to 35-17 with nine seconds remaining following a 1-yard scoring run by Craft.

Louisiana Tech cut into the lead more, trailing 42-31 entering the fourth quarter, after Higgins completed a 54-yard touchdown pass to Carlos Henderson with 4:40 left in the third quarter.

An 8-yard scoring run by Felton and a 24-yard field goal by placekicker Clayton Hatfield increased the Red Raiders' insurmountable lead to 52-31 with 7:10 left in the game.

Texas Tech had 666 total yards in the game while Louisiana Tech produced 572.