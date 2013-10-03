Preview: Texas at Iowa State

A win over Kansas State quieted the critics briefly, but Texas still has some work to do to get back national attention. The Longhorns look to put together back-to-back wins for the first time this season when they visit Iowa State on Thursday. Texas coach Mack Brown is under fire to put a championship-caliber team back on the field, and even school legend Earl Campbell recently called for his firing.

“Nobody likes to get fired or leave a job, but things happen,” Campbell told KRIV-TV in Houston. “I’d go on record and say yes, I think it’s time.” Brown is under contract until 2020 with one of the largest annual salaries in the NCAA but is just 24-18 since a loss to Alabama in the 2009 National Championship game. The Cyclones don’t have quite the storied history of the Longhorns but are always a pesky opponent for the Big 12’s top tier and are coming off an impressive win over Tulsa.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Texas -7.5.

ABOUT TEXAS (2-2, 1-0 Big 12): The Longhorns surrendered 40-plus points in back-to-back losses to BYU and Mississippi but recovered to win their Big 12 opener, 31-21 over Kansas State at home on Sept. 21. Starting quarterback David Ash missed the loss to Ole Miss due to head and shoulder injuries, and was forced out at halftime in the game against the Wildcats with a recurrence of the symptoms. Ash or backup Case McCoy should have plenty of help on offense from running back Johnathan Gray, who ran for a career-high 141 yards and two touchdowns against Kansas State.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (1-2): The Cyclones could not contain Ash and the Longhorns last season, allowing 364 passing yards in a 33-7 defeat. Iowa State helped precipitate the relative downfall of the Texas program with a win on the road in 2010 and is a different offensive club than the one that lost last season’s meeting. Sam Richardson took over the starting quarterback job from Steele Jantz as a freshman last season after that loss to the Longhorns and is a threat in both the running and passing attacks.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Texas leads the series 9-1, including a 4-0 mark at Iowa State.

2. The Cyclones are attempting to snap a 10-game losing streak in Big 12 openers.

3. Longhorns junior LB Jordan Hicks (Achilles), who was leading the team in tackles, will miss the remainder of the season.

PREDICTION: Texas 28, Iowa State 24