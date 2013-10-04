(Updated: UPDATING: Gray’s rushing yards in Para 2.)

Texas 31, Iowa State 30: Case McCoy ran in for the go-ahead score with 51 seconds remaining and passed for 244 yards and a touchdown in place of David Ash as the visiting Longhorns survived the Cyclones.

Johnathan Gray rushed for 89 yards and a score but appeared to fumble on two straight plays near the goal line before being ruled down by contact, leaving McCoy a chance to get in from a yard out on a third-down quarterback sneak. Joe Bergeron added a touchdown run for Texas (3-2, 2-0 Big 12), which forced a turnover with eight seconds left to seal the win.

Sam Richardson passed for 262 yards and a pair of touchdowns while Aaron Wimberly piled up 140 yards from scrimmage and a pair of scores as Iowa State (1-3, 0-1) fell to 1-10 all-time against the Longhorns.

Texas squandered a 10-0 lead early but went into the break with a 17-13 advantage after McCoy directed a five-play, 75-yard drive in just 33 seconds, hitting John Harris with a 44-yard touchdown pass as time expired.

Richardson, passing out of his own end zone in the third quarter, hit Quenton Bundrage over the middle at the 15-yard line and watched him race all the way to the end zone for a 97-yard score and a 20-17 lead. Bergeron ran for a touchdown later in the third to put Texas back on top but fumbled in the fourth, leading to Wimberley’s 20-yard rushing score as the Cyclones went back in front.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bundrage’s 97-yard score was the longest receiving TD in school history and the longest play from scrimmage in the history of Jack Trice Stadium (1975). It was the second-longest play in school history after Meredith Warner’s 98-yard run in 1943. … Wimberly is the first Iowa State RB since 2010 to post back-to-back 100-yard games. … Ash (head) has missed two of the last three games.