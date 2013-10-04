FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas 31, Iowa State 30
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
#Intel
October 4, 2013 / 3:35 AM / in 4 years

Texas 31, Iowa State 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: UPDATING: Gray’s rushing yards in Para 2.)

Texas 31, Iowa State 30: Case McCoy ran in for the go-ahead score with 51 seconds remaining and passed for 244 yards and a touchdown in place of David Ash as the visiting Longhorns survived the Cyclones.

Johnathan Gray rushed for 89 yards and a score but appeared to fumble on two straight plays near the goal line before being ruled down by contact, leaving McCoy a chance to get in from a yard out on a third-down quarterback sneak. Joe Bergeron added a touchdown run for Texas (3-2, 2-0 Big 12), which forced a turnover with eight seconds left to seal the win.

Sam Richardson passed for 262 yards and a pair of touchdowns while Aaron Wimberly piled up 140 yards from scrimmage and a pair of scores as Iowa State (1-3, 0-1) fell to 1-10 all-time against the Longhorns.

Texas squandered a 10-0 lead early but went into the break with a 17-13 advantage after McCoy directed a five-play, 75-yard drive in just 33 seconds, hitting John Harris with a 44-yard touchdown pass as time expired.

Richardson, passing out of his own end zone in the third quarter, hit Quenton Bundrage over the middle at the 15-yard line and watched him race all the way to the end zone for a 97-yard score and a 20-17 lead. Bergeron ran for a touchdown later in the third to put Texas back on top but fumbled in the fourth, leading to Wimberley’s 20-yard rushing score as the Cyclones went back in front.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bundrage’s 97-yard score was the longest receiving TD in school history and the longest play from scrimmage in the history of Jack Trice Stadium (1975). It was the second-longest play in school history after Meredith Warner’s 98-yard run in 1943. … Wimberly is the first Iowa State RB since 2010 to post back-to-back 100-yard games. … Ash (head) has missed two of the last three games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
