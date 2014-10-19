(Updated: CORRECTS 322 to 321 in lede CORRECTS 148 to 147 in graph 2)

Texas 48, Iowa State 45: Tyrone Swoopes threw for 321 yards and a touchdown and rushed for a career-high 95 yards and a score as the host Longhorns held off the Cyclones.

John Harris had nine catches for 147 yards - including a 29-yarder as time wound down to set up the game-winning field goal - and Jaxon Shipley added six catches for 92 yards for Texas (3-4, 2-2 Big 12). Malcolm Brown added 72 rushing yards and two short fourth-quarter touchdown runs.

Sam Richardson went 36-of-55 for 345 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions for Iowa State (2-5, 0-4), which falls to 1-11 against Texas. E.J. Bibbs had a career-high 10 catches for 73 yards and two touchdowns, D‘Vario Montgomery caught nine passes for 100 yards and Aaron Wimberly rushed for 110 yards and a score.

The Cyclones erased Texas’ early 14-0 lead with 21 straight points on Bibbs’ 4-yard catch, Jevohn Miller’s 51-yard fumble return and Allen Lazard’s 8-yard catch with 10:53 left in the first half. Texas answered with Swoopes’ 9-yard scoring run and Dylan Haines’ 74-yard interception return, but Richardson tied the game at 28 with a 5-yard score three seconds left before halftime.

Iowa State answered Brown’s two fourth-quarter touchdowns with Wimberly’s 8-yard run and Bibbs’ 11-yard catch with 28 seconds left. Swoopes hit Shipley for 39 yards and Harris for 29 yards to set up Nick Rose’s 21-yard game-winning field goal with three seconds left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Shipley (203 career catches) passed Mike Davis (200 between 2010-13) for fourth place on Texas’ career receptions list. ... Iowa State’s Cole Netten made his 11th straight field goal, tying Jeff Shudak’s school record. ... It was Iowa State’s first fumble returned for a TD since Steve Paris did it against Colorado in 2005.