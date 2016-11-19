Preview: Texas at Kansas

D'Onta Foreman looks to continue his recent tear - and break a school record - when Texas travels to Kansas on Saturday. Foreman has tied Earl Campbell's school record of 11 straight games with at least 100 yards rushing, grabbing some Heisman Trophy talk in the process.

"I feel like I have the numbers to be (in the Heisman conversation)," Foreman told the media Tuesday. "I feel like even though we haven't had the best season, I've been consistently productive trying to help my team win. I feel like I'm just as good as those guys that they have up there right now." Foreman, recently named a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award for the nation's top running back, leads the nation with a 179.2 rushing yards per game average. Texas has beaten Kansas 13 straight times - all in conference action - by an average of 28.8 points. The Jayhawks, losers of 19 straight Big 12 games, have been outscored by 190 points in league play this year.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN2. LINE: Texas -23.5

ABOUT TEXAS (5-5, 3-4 Big 12): Foreman, who is second nationally in total rushing yards (1,613) and tied for ninth in rushing TDs (13), has 758 yards and five scores in his past three games. Freshman Collin Johnson (three TD catches in past two games) and junior Dorian Leonard (seven catches for a career-high 125 yards last week) are among Texas' five receivers with three touchdown receptions. The Longhorn defense has 12 turnovers and 21 sacks in the past five games, including four in last week's lost to West Virginia.

ABOUT KANSAS (1-9, 0-7): Redshirt freshman Carter Stanley (48-of-70, 437 yards, four TDs, three INTs) will start for the Jayhawks - who average 20 points and are second-to-last in the nation with a minus-16 turnover margin - after making his first career start last week. Steven Sims Jr. has a team-high 60 catches for 739 yards and seven TDs - half of Kansas' receiving scores. The Kansas defense - which allows 225.7 rushing yards - will be without starting linebacker Marcquis Roberts (shoulder) and defensive end Anthony Olobia (Achilles).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Kansas has lost 24 straight games against FBS schools and is 0-16 in conference games under coach David Beaty.

2. Foreman is averaging 6.8 yards per carry against seven Big 12 opponents with 10 touchdowns in those games.

3. Texas LB Malik Jefferson (60 tackles) left last week's game with a concussion, missed practice Sunday and his status has not been updated.

PREDICTION: Texas 48, Kansas 20