No. 25 Kansas State dominates UTEP

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder rarely lauds his team’s play during the season, but his defense gave him reason to make an exception.

No. 25 K-State dominated Texas-El Paso in every aspect of Saturday’s game, trouncing the Miners 58-28.

“We were great on defense,” Snyder said following the blowout. “From a defensive perspective, it was advantageous. From an offensive perspective, it probably wasn‘t.”

K-State (3-1) was so dominant in the first half that Snyder was actually pleased with a mistake.

“I was very pleased. In the first half we had five consecutive three-and-outs. You can’t get much better than that,” he said.

“On the sixth and last possession of the first half they got a first down. As I told the players, I‘m kind of glad that happened, because it gave me something to complain about.”

Kansas State sputtered on its first two drives, then scored touchdowns on four of its next five. UTEP (2-2) had no answer for Kansas State’s defense for most of the game, which seemed to beat the Miners’ offensive players to the spot on every play.

“We could not move the ball,” UTEP coach Sean Kugler said, “and they were a big part of that. K-State’s defense is one of the best run defenses I’ve seen in a long time.”

UTEP quarterback Jameill Showers was impressed.

“They have a good defensive line,” he said. “They are really, really good. I don’t expect any less from them than to win the Big 12. That’s by far the best defensive line we are going to face.”

K-State dominated on offense and defense. It outgained UTEP 451-260 in offensive yards. The Wildcats outgained the Miners 188-59 on the ground and 263-201 through the air. Much of UTEP’s total offense (230 yards) came in the second half with the game out of reach.

UTEP running back Aaron Jones, who came in averaging 183 rushing yards per game -- third best in the nation -- was held to 47 yards on 19 carries.

“The best defense I’ve faced since I’ve been in college,” Jones said. “Their safeties came down and hit. Their defensive line was physical. The linebackers flew to the ball and made plays.”

Senior wide receiver Tyler Lockett had a noteworthy day for the Wildcats, moving past two players into third place on the all-time Kansas State receiving yards list. He moved past his uncle, Aaron Lockett (2,400, 1998-2001) and Michael Smith (2,457, 1988-91). Tyler Lockett has 2,469 receiving yards. The all-time record holder is Tyler’s dad, Kevin Lockett (3,032, 1993-96).

“It’s a great accomplishment,” Lockett said. “My uncle came down this week and gave me the heads-up. I didn’t really know. It’s not one of those things you think about. You wanted to come out and win. I look at it that it’s an individual thing. I can look back at it at the end of the season, but right now I want to win as many games as possible.”

Kansas State raced to a 31-0 halftime lead. Its first touchdown followed a lengthy and unusual delay. The Wildcats blocked their second punt of the first quarter deep in UTEP territory. UTEP tried to advance the ball but was stopped short of the first down. However, an inadvertent whistle resulted in a repeat of fourth down. The play was reviewed for 12 minutes before the play was repeated. K-State then went 51 yards on six plays to go up 10-0 on quarterback Jake Waters’ 1-yard plunge.

“Whatever the ruling was, it just didn’t seem to be appropriate,” Snyder said, choosing his words carefully after the game. “And apparently there’s a rule to that affect that I‘m totally unaware of. Trust me, the first thing I‘m going to do when I walk out of here is find that ruling. They did the best they could. It just took them an hour and a half to do it.”

K-State’s third touchdown was also a repeat of a play that was called back. Lockett returned a punt 87 yards for a touchdown early in the second quarter, but it was nullified because of a holding penalty. But later in the half he raced 58 yards untouched for a score that counted. Lockett finished the first half with 134 punt-return yards, second most all-time for a game in Kansas State history. David Allen had 172 yards against Texas in 1998.

Kansas State’s defense was stout in the first half. The Miners, who came into Saturday’s action averaging 23.3 first downs per game, finished the half with just one. The Miners, who came into the game with the nation’s eighth-ranked rushing offense at 314 yards per game, had seven yards on the ground (in 15 carries) in the first half.

NOTES: This was the third time the two programs had met on the football field with each team winning the previous home game. UTEP won 20-6 in El Paso in 1947, while K-State won 40-7 in Manhattan in 1999. ... UTEP athletic director Bob Stull played (1965-67) and coached (grad assistant, 1968) at Kansas State. ... K-State defensive line coach Mo Lattimore was an assistant for Stull at UTEP in 1988.