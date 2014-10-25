Preview: Texas at Kansas State

Kansas State coach Bill Snyder won’t let his No. 11 Wildcats think about anything but Saturday’s visit from Texas. Last week’s win against Oklahoma put the Wildcats atop the Big 12 and into the College Football Playoff discussion, although Snyder had nothing to add to that conversation. “All we hear about is the final four ... and that’s the last thing on most coaches’ minds,” Snyder said during his weekly teleconference. “I think everybody tries to play it week-by-week and the national media is going to go in a different direction.”

Saturday’s meeting will feature a pair of dual-threat quarterbacks who have both improved during their time as starters. Kansas State’s Jake Waters has added a tough running ability to his efficient passing while Texas coaches have seen Tyrone Swoopes grow in confidence in the past few weeks. “It’s fun to just watch how he’s developed,” Longhorns coach Charlie Strong told the media Monday. “He’s making the throws, he’s getting us in the right plays, and it’s just his poise and how he’s just standing back there.”

TV: Noon ET, ESPN. LINE: Kansas State -9.5

ABOUT TEXAS (3-4, 2-2 Big 12): Strong was disappointed the Texas defense allowed 524 yards to Iowa State, but the Longhorns are still ranked 10th nationally in yards allowed per play (4.5) and are tied for the Big 12 lead in sacks (24) and interceptions (11). Swoopes led the Longhorns to back-to-back season highs in total offense and accounted for 416 of Texas’ 512 yards against Iowa State. John Harris has six touchdown receptions, Jaxon Shipley has 44 catches and Malcolm Brown and Johnathan Gray have combined for 741 rushing yards and six scores.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (5-1, 3-0): Waters has completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 1,431 yards and nine touchdowns and has a team-high 371 rushing yards. Waters has hit his favorite target, Tyler Lockett, 108 times for 1,680 yards and 14 touchdowns in their 19 games together. The Wildcats are ranked 10th nationally in rushing defense and have only allowed four rushing TDs but are giving up 251.2 yards through the air.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Snyder and former Texas players Ricky Williams (1995-98) and Bob McKay (1968-69) were included on the 2015 ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame, which was released Wednesday.

2. Kansas State is looking for its 500th win in program history.

3. Texas’ new-found running attack, which is averaging 176.3 rushing yards during its past three games, will by challenged by the Wildcats’ league-leading rush defense (100.8 yards).

PREDICTION: Kansas State 37, Texas 24