Preview: Texas at Notre Dame

There have been years where a season-opener between Texas and Notre Dame would be the marquee game on the schedule, but both programs are struggling for consistency in recent years. The Fighting Irish look to be in better shape entering the season and will serve as the host when they meet the Longhorns on Saturday.

Notre Dame won its first six games last season before Everett Golson’s turnover problems at quarterback helped lead to a 2-5 finish. Golson is gone after a transfer to Florida State and Malik Zaire, who started a win over LSU in the Music City Bowl last season, will take over under center. Zaire will get a stiff test in the opener from Texas, which had its problems on offense last season under first-year coach Charlie Strong, but was stout defensively and held opposing quarterbacks to an average of 184.2 yards passing. That defense lost six starters – four that were drafted by the NFL – but welcomes back fifth-year defensive tackle Desmond Jackson, who missed most of 2014 due to a foot injury.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC. LINE: Notre Dame -10.

ABOUT TEXAS (2014: 6-7): The Longhorns held a competition for the starting quarterback spot between incumbent Tyrone Swoopes and freshman Jerrod Heard, with Swoopes hanging onto the job. “I’m convinced (Swoopes’) won over the locker room, just the way he’s played and how he really came on and just his leadership ability right now,” Strong told reporters. “Even the players will tell you that…It’s going to be fun to watch him.” Strong also indicated that Heard would see the field at certain times.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (2014: 8-5): Zaire threw for 96 yards and a touchdown in the Music City Bowl and ran for another 96 and a score. The junior has spent the spring and preseason practices proving himself as a passer. “(Zaire’s) development has been so much more since that game through the spring, through the summer and now in pregame, he’s much more developed in all phases of the game, a lot more confident and certainly a lot more in tune with all of the receivers and the offensive line and just much more comfortable,” Irish coach Brian Kelly told reporters.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Irish are 9-2 all-time in home night games.

2. Longhorns senior RB Johnathan Gray won the starting spot behind Swoopes.

3. Notre Dame (882) and Texas (881) rank second and third, respectively, on the all-time NCAA wins list.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 21, Texas 17