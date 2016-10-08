Preview: Texas vs. Oklahoma

Plenty will be riding not only for both schools but also both head coaches when old rivals Texas and No. 22 Oklahoma square off Saturday for the 111th time in the Red River Rivalry at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Third-year Texas coach Charlie Strong, the object of several reports that he will likely be fired at the end of the season, and Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, also on the hot seat after upset losses by Houston and at home to Ohio State, both could sleep a little easier with a win.

Strong, who fell to 13-16 in Austin after back-to-back losses to Cal and Oklahoma State that saw the Longhorn defense pulverized for a combined 99 points, still has two years remaining at $5 million per year on his contract and received a vote of confidence via Twitter on Wednesday from Texas president Greg Fenves. “Had a great call w/Coach Strong. We’re behind our student-athletes and coaches as they prepare for OU and rest of the season,” Fenves tweeted. In many ways, the game sets up like it did in 2015 when Strong was under fire for a 1-4 start but earned some breathing room when Texas stunned then No. 10 Oklahoma, 24-17. “I think they said they didn’t want to see my get fired, so they were going to step up and play for me,” Strong said after that one.

TV: Noon ET, FS1. LINE: Oklahoma -10

ABOUT TEXAS (2-2, 0-1 Big 12): After the Longhorns gave up 49 points against Oklahoma State last week -- the third time in four games that the Longhorns have surrendered 47 or more points this season -- Strong decided to demote defensive coordinator Vance Bedford and will take over control of the defense. The offense, under first-year offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert, has been clicking, averaging 41.2 points and is led by running back D’Onta Foreman, who is second in the nation with his average of 145.3 rushing yards per game, and the quarterback duo of freshman Shane Buechele and senior Tyrone Swoopes, who have combined for 14 total touchdowns. Linebacker Anthony Wheeler leads the team in tackles (31) while five players are tied for the team lead in sacks with two including linebacker Breckyn Hager who is also tied for second on the team in tackles with 23.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (2-2, 1-0): The Sooners bounced back from an embarrassing 45-24 loss to Ohio State to edge TCU, 52-46, last Saturday. Quarterback Baker Mayfield, who finished fourth in Heisman Trophy balloting a year ago, led the way, completing 23-of-30 passes for 274 yards and two touchdowns and also rushing for 55 yards and two more TDs. Joe Mixon (105 yards, 1 TD) and Samaje Perine (98 yards, 2 TDs) paced a strong ground game in the win over the Horned Frogs while linebackers Jordan Evans (10 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss) and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (6 tackles, 2 sacks) led the way defensively.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Stoops is 10-7 all-time against Texas, but the Longhorns have won two of the last three meetings despite being heavy underdogs each time.

2. Mayfield has thrown 45 touchdown passes through his first 17 games as a Sooner which ranks second in school history behind only current Minnesota Vikings star Sam Bradford (48).

3. Mixon leads the Big 12 and ranks fourth nationally with an average of 191.5 all-purpose yards per game.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 38, Texas 21