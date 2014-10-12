EditorsNote: corrects Rowland to Roland in 3rd graph

Kickoff return lifts Oklahoma State past Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Kansas hadn’t kicked the ball deep to Tyreek Hill the entire game until tying the score at 20-20 with 4:56 remaining in the game. Maybe the Jayhawks should have avoided Hill altogether.

Hill raced 99 yards untouched up the left sideline to give No. 16 Oklahoma State a 27-20 victory over Kansas in front of 31,985 at Memorial Stadium.

”We always think we’re going to win the game, no matter how it’s going,“ said running back Desmond Roland, who led OSU with 87 yards rushing. ”We just have to keep our heads high.

“We always feel like someone is going to make a play. Lucky for us we have the fastest man in the Big 12 and he made the play for us.”

The Cowboys (5-1, 3-0 Big 12) were anything but impressive, but they aren’t going to give this one back.

“A win’s a win. It is what it is,” middle linebacker Ryan Simmons said. “We came up with a stop at the end when they had a chance, and we gave the ball back to our offense so they could kneel.”

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy was a little more diplomatic, calling his team “average” and “not worth bragging about.”

“We did fine on defense, but they’re out there so much they’re exposed because we’re not very effective on offense,” Gundy said. “Special teams coverage units were good today, and when Tyreek gets into the open field it’s difficult to catch him.”

The Cowboys gained just 280 yards in total offense, just 65 in the second half. They were 6-of-16 on third down, including 2 of 6 in the second half. But Kansas (2-4, 0-3) couldn’t get a victory.

Kansas, trailing 20-7 at the half, got back into the game after recovering a fumble on the Oklahoma State 15-yard line. After picking up a first down in two plays, the Jayhawks only mustered one more yard on the next three plays and settled for a 21-yard field goal by Matthew Wyman, cutting the lead to 20-10.

After forcing an OSU punt, the Jayhawks went 83 yards on four plays, capped by a 23-yard scamper up the middle by running back Corey Avery and the lead was just three points.

“You know, we are proud of that effort,” said interim Kansas coach Clint Bowen said. “From day one that I got this opportunity, we talked about going to play hard for four quarters. We were able to get it to a tie game and obviously (we) just got to get over that hump.”

After an OSU punt, the Jayhawks responded with a 14-play, 72-yard drive to tie the score on a Wyman 35-yard field goal with 6:55 left. The Jayhawks converted two third downs and a fourth down on the drive.

But Hill took the ensuing kickoff on his own 1-yard line and raced untouched up the left sideline to retake the lead for the Cowboys.

“We’re trying to find ways to get him the ball,” Gundy said. “When he gets in the open field, even if there’s people in front of him, it doesn’t matter. I guess somebody could tackle him, but chances are they won‘t. He just moves so fast.”

Kansas went backward on its next possession and punted with a tick under five minutes remaining. The Cowboys then ran the clock down to 2:14 before punting. Kansas took over at its own 20 with 2:04 left and no timeouts. The Jayhawks could not get past midfield before quarterback Michael Cummings threw an interception on fourth down.

“That was a good win for our guys,” Gundy said. “We have a long ways to go.”

Neither team could muster much offense in the first half. Oklahoma State outgained the Jayhawks 215-131 in total yards, and led at the half, 20-7. But except for Roland’s 33-yard touchdown jaunt up the middle to give the Cowboys a 10-7 lead, the game was a series of struggles on offense.

Kansas took the lead at 7-3 on a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Cummings on third down. Cummings, who was making his first start of the season in place of Montell Cozart, threw a 51-yard pass to receiver Nick Harwell to set up the Jayhawks at the OSU 2-yard line. It took three plays, but the Jayhawks grabbed the lead for a series.

Oklahoma State averaged 5.5 yards per play, while the Jayhawks averaged just under 4 yards per play. The Cowboys took advantage of Kansas mistakes to grab a comfortable lead at halftime.

Following a sack of Cummings on third down late in the half, Trevor Pardula shanked a punt out of bounds, setting up the Cowboys at the Kansas 30. Five plays later, quarterback Daxx Garman found receiver Jhajuan Seales in the back corner of the end zone.

NOTES: This was the first home game for Kansas interim head coach Clint Bowen, who took over for the fired Charlie Weis following the Jayhawks’ loss to Texas. He made his head coaching debut in a 33-14 loss at West Virginia last week. .. The win was the fifth straight for Oklahoma State in the series, and the 10th in 11 meetings. The Cowboys now hold the all-time series lead at 34-29-2. ... Kansas has not defeated Oklahoma State in Lawrence since 1994.