Kansas State wins duel with Texas Tech

Kansas State held the high-scoring Texas Tech offense out of the end zone in the second half to take a 44-38 victory in front of 51,540 on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan., the 30th straight home sellout.

The Wildcats led 31-28 at halftime but gave up only three second-half points until five seconds remained.

It was the 300th game as the head coach at Kansas State (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) for Bill Snyder (196-103-1). His 196 wins are the most in school history, 157 more than any other coach. He also won Nos. 100 and 200 against Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1).

After a combined 59 points in the first half, the offenses sputtered in the third quarter, with Tech's field goal accounting for the only points of the quarter. Tech continued to dominate the stats, holding a 533-233 advantage in total yards through three quarters.

But Kansas State regained the lead on Charles Jones' 2-yard touchdown run that made it 38-31 less than a minute into the fourth quarter. Matthew McCrane added a 25-yard field goal with 6:05 left and a 42-yard field with 1:56 remaining to complete the scoring for the Wildcats.

The Red Raiders dominated the stats in the first half, outgaining the Wildcats 363-173 in total yards, including 330-61 in the air. But two non-offensive touchdowns gave the Wildcats a 31-28 lead at intermission.

Patrick Mahomes was nearly perfect in the first half. He was 26 of 32 for 305 yards with a touchdown. He also ran for three touchdowns in the half, but his one interception in the opening half was returned 35 yards for a touchdown by D.J. Reed.

After Tech regained the lead with 1:47 left in the half, Byron Pringle returned the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for the final points of the half.