Texas 28, Oklahoma State 7: Tyrone Swoopes threw two touchdowns and the visiting Longhorns played suffocating defense to roll past the Cowboys and become bowl-eligible.

Swoopes went 24-of-33 for 305 yards while Johnathan Gray ran for 81 yards and a score for Texas (6-5, 5-3 Big 12), which held Oklahoma State to a season-low 192 yards and won its third straight game. John Harris matched a career high with nine catches for 117 yards as the Longhorns improved to 24-5 all-time against the Cowboys.

Daxx Garman threw for 158 yards and connected with James Washington on a 8-yard TD pass for Oklahoma State (5-5, 3-4), which has totaled 40 points during its first four-game losing streak since 2005. None of the Cowboys’ first nine drives lasted more than four plays or netted more than 25 yards until they covered 61 yards in 10 plays on their lone scoring march.

After Oklahoma State lost nine yards on its opening possession, Swoopes went 5-for-5 and capped a 10-play, 57-yard march with a 19-yard toss to Harris. Texas forced another three-and-out and Gray accounted for 52 of the Longhorns’ 81 yards on their next drive before he converted from 6 yards out near the end of the first quarter.

Nick Rose drilled a career-long 51-yard field goal to stretch the margin to 16-0 early in the second quarter and added a 34-yarder with 43 seconds left in the first half after failing to convert from 21 yards on Texas’ only non-scoring possession before the break. The Cowboys avoided a shutout on Washington’s TD catch with 9:02 left, but Swoopes answered with a 45-yard strike to Armanti Foreman.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Texas WR Jaxon Shipley, who finished with four catches for 33 yards, did not play in the second half due to a leg injury. … The Cowboys committed two turnovers, extending their streak of multiple-giveaway games to seven. …. Oklahoma State totaled 51 yards in the first half and was shut out at intermission at home for the first time since 2005.