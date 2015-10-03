Preview: Texas at TCU

Third-ranked TCU attempts to crank up the offense for the fourth consecutive week when it hosts Texas in a Big 12 contest on Saturday. The Horned Frogs are averaging 51 points over their past three games and topped 600 total yards in each contest, including back-to-back efforts of over 700 yards.

The Longhorns are off to a shaky 1-3 start and innuendos have begun circulating that second-year coach Charlie Strong is a poor fit for the job. Texas lost its last two games -- to California and Oklahoma State -- by a combined four points and Strong is trying to salvage the season with TCU and Oklahoma being the next two opponents. “I tell them, if you just keep playing and play with energy, eventually it will turn our way,” Strong told reporters, “but don’t wait for something bad to happen. We’ve got to create the good plays ourselves.” The Horned Frogs have won 12 consecutive games, the nation’s second-longest winning streak behind defending national champion Ohio State (17).

TV: Noon. ET, ABC. LINE: TCU -15.

ABOUT TEXAS (1-3, 0-1 Big 12): Redshirt freshman Jerrod Heard is a multi-threat quarterback who might be more dangerous as a runner (team-best 295 yards, three touchdowns) than as a passer (613 yards, two scores). Senior receiver Daje Johnson is the most electrifying player on the team with 13 receptions for 196 yards, a 24.5-yard kickoff return average and a 19.9-yard punt return average that includes an 85-yard score. A defense allowing 35.3 points will be hard-pressed to contain TCU and is led by senior outside linebacker Peter Jinkens (team-best 32 tackles) and junior strong safety Dylan Haines (team-leading two interceptions).

ABOUT TCU (4-0, 1-0): Senior quarterback Trevone Boykin (1,470 yards, 14 touchdowns) has passed for over 400 yards in back-to-back games, including a career-best 485 in last Saturday’s win over Texas Tech, and his 69 career touchdown passes are two shy of the school record held by Andy Dalton (2007-10). Senior receiver Josh Doctson (35 receptions, 593 yards, six touchdowns) enjoyed a record-setting performance against Texas Tech by tying school and conference records with 18 receptions, setting a new school mark with 267 receiving yards and also scoring three touchdowns, while senior running back Aaron Green (team-best 434 yards) has topped 160 rushing yards in back-to-back games. Junior safety Denzel Johnson has a team-best 27 tackles and the injury-ravaged defensive unit hopes to have senior defensive end Terrell Lathan back from a shoulder injury.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Longhorns lead the series 62-22-1 and have won 18 of the last 19 meetings in Fort Worth.

2. Horned Frogs junior WR Ty Slanina (11 receptions, 134 yards) suffered a season-ending broken collarbone against Texas Tech.

3. Texas senior RB Johnathan Gray (149 rushing yards in 2015) gained zero yards on 11 rushes against TCU last season.

PREDICTION: TCU 54, Texas 37