(Updated: Edits throughout)

Texas 30, Texas Christian 7: Malcolm Brown rushed for a pair of scores as the Longhorns survived a 3 hour, 6 minute weather delay to come away with a road win over the Horned Frogs.

Case McCoy, who made his fourth start this season in place of David Ash, threw two interceptions but compensated with 228 yards passing and a score for Texas (5-2, 4-0 Big 12), which has won four straight. Marcus Johnson had 120 yards receiving with a touchdown and Johnathan Gray added 94 yards rushing.

Casey Pachall saw his most playing time of the season against Texas but completed 13-of-34 passes for 139 yards and had an interception for TCU (3-5, 1-4 Big 12), which has lost two consecutive games. LaDarius Brown had the Horned Frogs’ only touchdown and finished with 87 yards receiving on seven catches.

Trevone Boykin started under center for the Horned Frogs but was replaced in the first quarter after his fumble set up a rushing touchdown for the Longhorns. McCoy’s 65-yard touchdown pass to Johnson gave Texas a 17-7 lead before officials delayed the game at the 6:08 mark in the second quarter because of lightning in the area.

TCU came out flat following the delay as the offense was forced to punt six straight times and Brown’s second rushing touchdown padded the Longhorns’ lead to 20 with 9:20 remaining in the third quarter. The Horned Frogs were unable to convert back-to-back interceptions by McCoy into points toward the end of the third quarter and Anthony Fera made his third field goal of the night to put the game away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Halftime was shortened to three minutes because of the delay. … Texas WR Jaxon Shipley has a reception in all 30 career games. … TCU entered the game averaging 25.3 points.