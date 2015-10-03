TCU leaves little doubt in 50-7 victory over Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas --- There was no close call for TCU or Texas this time out.

The No. 4 Horned Frogs thoroughly dismantled the Longhorns 50-7 on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium, leaving no doubt in the chasm between the two Big 12 rivals.

“Let me just say this,” TCU coach Gary Patterson said to start his postgame press conference. “Nothing’s changed since last week. Won a ballgame. Now we’re on to Kansas State.”

TCU quarterback Trevon Boykin set a school record for career touchdown passes after throwing for five -- four going to freshman receiver KaVontae Turpin. The senior Heisman candidate, working out of a clean pocket, was able to pick out his targets on his way to 332 yards in three quarters of work.

”Our ultimate goal was to get to 5-0, and next week, it’ll be to get to 6-0,“ Boykin said. ”We’re all just out there trying to have fun, and at the end of the day, that’s what it’s mainly about.

“We always talk about making routine plays. We’re not asking you to jump over a building, just go out there and make routine plays and routine reads. If we do that, we can live with the results. We’re really just trying to build a resume and leave a legacy that will be remembered forever.”

The Horned Frogs (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) were coming off an improbable 55-52 victory at Texas Tech that kept TCU near the top of the polls. Texas (1-4, 0-2) was reeling from close losses to California and Oklahoma State, both marred by mistakes in the kicking game late.

Any thought the Longhorns would put up a fight against the Big 12’s defending co-champions was wiped away before many of the sellout crowd of 48,694 settled into their seats.

“Today was awful,” second-year Texas coach Charlie Strong after falling to 7-11. “It was embarrassing. We just have to continue to coach.”

It doesn’t get any easier for Texas with No. 15 Oklahoma on tap next week in Dallas.

The Frogs aren’t about to look past the Wildcats.

“I‘m not trying to be a playoff team just yet,” said Patterson, a Kansas State alum. “I‘m trying to win the next ball game. I just want to win game six. I‘m not going to lose perspective. I was the guy that got left out last year, so right now that can’t be the final goal.”

TCU put the game away with 30-point blitz in the game’s opening quarter, taking advantage of a Texas turnover and another special teams’ snafu.

The Horned Frogs have taken the last two games in the series and improved to 3-1 against Texas since joining the Big 12. TCU won 48-10 in Austin last season. The Frogs hadn’t beaten UT in successive years since 1958-59.

The Longhorns, off to their worst start since going 1-9 in 1956, missed two field goals in the second quarter.

Texas avoided a shutout on backup quarterback Tyrone Swoopes’ touchdown pass with 5:14 left in the fourth quarter.

The Longhorns first possession ended with a fumble, as receiver Daje Johnson had the ball dislodged by safety Derrick Kindred.

Boykin quickly took the Frogs 45 yards, completing his first touchdown pass to Turpin. Boykin had three TD passes in the first quarter and 74 for his career.

Turpin (six catches for 138 yards) had scores of 13, 49, 50 and 12 yards.

The kicking game failed Texas again on its next possession. A snap over the punter on fourth down went out of the end zone for a safety and a 9-0 TCU lead.

The Frogs needed less than 2 minutes to make it 16-0. Boykin capped a 50-yard march with a 15-yard scoring toss to receiver Josh Doctson, who also caught two TDs. Doctson (seven catches for 129 yards) now owns the school mark for touchdown catches with 23.

“It’s just the confidence level he and Trevone have,” Patterson said. “From my perspective, it’s just fun to watch.”

TCU took a 37-0 lead into halftime. The Frogs had 331 yards of offense at the break compared to 156 for Texas.

It was so bad that Texas freshman cornerback Kris Boyd was caught tweeting at halftime.

“Our players should never be on their phone,” Strong said.

Boykin also has the nation’s longest game streak with a touchdown pass at 20.

Freshman quarterback Jerrod Heard, one of the few bright spots for the Longhorns this season, completed 8 of 20 passes for 48 yards. He was sacked three times.

Texas has dropped 11 of its last 12 games against ranked foes.

“We’ve got to learn how to compete,” Strong said. “We don’t know how to compete. It’s about pride.”

NOTES: TCU owns the nation’s second-longest winning streak at 13. ... Texas interim athletic director Mike Perrin, meeting with reporters before the game, admitted the ongoing lawsuit between offensive line coach Joe Wickline and Oklahoma State has been a “distraction.” Oklahoma State has sued Texas and Wickline for $600,000, alleging Wickline breached his contract by leaving Oklahoma State in a lateral move. ... Boykin’s third touchdown pass of the first quarter was the 72nd of his career, breaking NFL quarterback Andy Dalton’s previous school record of 71.