Preview: Texas at Texas Tech

Two proud programs might still be shell-shocked when an annual in-state rivalry resumes in Lubbock, Texas on Saturday. As Texas Tech prepares to host Texas, questions surround the Red Raiders, who were embarrassed on an epic level in an 82-27 loss at TCU last week. But the Longhorns aren’t in much better shape after a 23-0 loss at Kansas State, their third defeat in the last four tries.

Indeed, the similarities are prevalent between two rebuilding Big 12 programs that just cannot find any consistency with jumbled rosters. Both teams have just three wins, neither offense is finding much footing with their running game, and the prospects for bowl eligibility are shaky at best. “We just, as a team, are going through some things right now,” Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters this week, “and have to continue to work hard and clean a lot of things up.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET Fox Sports 1. LINE: None.

ABOUT TEXAS (3-5, 2-3 Big 12): New coach Charlie Strong has remained a face of confidence during this season to forget, and his fortitude might be rewarded over the long term, but for now, the Longhorns are a mess. Quarterback Tyrone Swoopes has 1,495 passing yards and eight touchdowns, but also five interceptions, and Texas overall is No. 87 in the country in passing offense. Of course, that’s 10 spots better than the run offense, which sits at 97th nationally, and would be worse off if not for the workhorse efforts of Malcolm Brown, who has 417 yards and four touchdowns, but just a 3.8-yard average.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (3-5, 1-4): If nothing else, Texas Tech’s well-regarded, high-octane passing game has not been compromised during this season to forget. Kingsbury, a former Red Raiders quarterback himself, has mentored and managed Davis Webb in the Texas Tech tradition under center, and the offense is 10th overall nationally at 332.3 passing yards per game. Webb has 2,539 yards and 24 touchdowns, but has been bothered by an ankle injury and may have to give way to Patrick Mahomes (12-of-23 passing, 119 yards, two touchdowns) versus the Longhorns.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Longhorns have won two in a row in Lubbock, and lead the all-time series, 48-15.

2. A loss to Texas would give Kingsbury an even 11-11 overall record since taking over as his alma mater’s coach last season.

3. The Red Raiders have three receivers -- Jakeem Grant, Bradley Marquez and Reginald Davis – with at least five touchdown grabs.

PREDICTION: Texas Tech 40, Texas 20