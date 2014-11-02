(Updated: CHANGES to “sixth time in last seven” in graph 2 CORRECTS “241” to “240” in graph 4 CORRECTS “76” to “75” in graph 4)

Texas 34, Texas Tech 13: Malcolm Brown ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns while Tyrone Swoopes threw for 228 yards and a score as the visiting Longhorns raced past the Red Raiders.

Bouncing back from a 23-0 loss to Kansas State last week, Texas (4-5, 3-3 Big 12) mounted three scoring drives in the second half, pulling away from a Texas Tech team that lost for the sixth time in its last seven games. Swoopes connected with Jaxon Shipley from 4 yards away and Brown hit paydirt from 1 yard out in a fourth quarter that sent many Red Raiders fans to the exits.

Patrick Mahomes and Vincent Testaverde shared the quarterback duties for Texas Tech (3-6, 1-5), but neither was able to build any momentum. Together, they completed 28-of-47 passes for 225 yards and an interception, while the Red Raiders were held scoreless in the second half after trailing 17-13 at the break.

Brown had 22 carries and was the focus of a bruising Texas running attack that finished with 51 attempts, 240 yards and three touchdowns. Johnathan Gray added 16 carries for 75 yards and a score, and the Longhorns grinded out 21 first downs to win for just the second time in the last five games.

A week after an embarrassing 82-27 loss at TCU, the Red Raiders recovered to take a 13-10 lead in the second quarter. Kenny Williams reached the end zone on a 6-yard run, capping a nine-play, 75-yard drive, but Texas Tech was outscored 24-0 from that point on.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Longhorns have won three in a row in Lubbock and lead the all-time series 49-15. … With the loss, Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury is 11-11 since taking over at his alma mater last season. … Texas WR John Harris accounted for 165 of the Longhorns’ 228 receiving yards.