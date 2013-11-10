(Updated: INSERTS length of Fera’s tying field goal in Para 5 CHANGES Alex De La Torre TD score yardage to 2 in Para 5)

Texas 47, West Virginia 40 (OT): Case McCoy threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns - including the winner in overtime - as the Longhorns won their sixth straight.

Texas (7-2, 6-0 Big 12) overcame a disastrous start - a blocked punt for a safety and two turnovers in the first quarter - by scoring on four straight possessions in the second half. Malcolm Brown rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown and Jaxon Shipley had seven catches for 82 yards and a score.

Paul Millard went 16-of-32 for 259 yards in relief for West Virginia (4-6, 2-5) and Charles Sims scored three times. Mario Alford had four catches for 97 yards and the touchdown that put West Virginia ahead by three with 7:39 left.

The Longhorns turned three sack-fumbles into their 13 first-half points but West Virgina held a 19-13 lead thanks to two Sims scores. Sims added his third touchdown midway through the third quarter and West Virginia answered Texas touchdowns with Dreamius Smith’s 8-yard scoring run and Alford’s 72-yard catch-and-run in the fourth.

Shipley’s fourth-down catch set up Anthony Fera’s game-tying,, 24-yard field goal with 13 seconds left and McCoy hit Alex De La Torre for a 2-yard score on the first overtime possession. Texas tipped back-to-back pass attempts before Steve Edmond intercepted Millard’s fourth-down pass.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Texas DT Chris Whaley (knee) left the game in the first quarter and RB Johnathan Gray (leg) left the game in the third. ... West Virginia QB Clint Trickett (unspecified injury) did not return after the first-quarter sack-fumble. ... Texas had seven sacks and forced five turnovers.