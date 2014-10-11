Preview: Texas Christian at Baylor

A week after knocking off one third-ranked team at home, No. 12 Texas Christian looks to accomplish the same feat on the road Saturday at No. 3 Baylor. Behind a balanced attack and some big defensive plays late in the game, the Horned Frogs secured a 37-33 upset win over Oklahoma last Saturday. In addition to being the school’s first victory against a ranked opponent since joining the Big 12 in 2012, it was also the highest-ranked team TCU had defeated since knocking off No. 1 Texas in 1961.

The Bears will be playing their conference home opener after three consecutive games on the road, capped by an impressive 28-7 victory at Texas last Saturday. The nation’s highest-scoring offense had some issues, but special teams and defense fueled the victory and pushed Baylor to the brink of starting 6-0 for the second straight season, something the program has never accomplished. The all-time series between the old Southwest Conference foes is tied 51-51-7, with the Bears hanging on for a 41-38 win on the road last season.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN2. LINE: Baylor -8

ABOUT TEXAS CHRISTIAN (4-0, 1-0 Big 12): The Horned Frogs made changes to be able to go toe-to-toe with up-tempo offenses like Baylor‘s, and the alterations have paid off. They boast the most improved offense (+171.4 yards per game compared to 2013) in FBS play and quarterback Trevone Boykin continues to thrive, ranking tied for second among Big 12 signal-callers in touchdown passes (10) with only two interceptions while averaging 5.1 yards per carry. Boykin was on the bench for most of last season’s meeting but threw for four touchdowns and ran for another in a 49-21 pasting of the Bears as a freshman in 2012.

ABOUT BAYLOR (5-0, 2-0): The Bears’ vaunted offense is well-known and their defense is gaining more notoriety, especially after the shutdown effort versus the Longhorns last Saturday. However, the performance - which saw Baylor force three turnovers and limit Texas to 334 total yards - did not come without consequence, as standout defensive end Jamal Palmer was lost for the season with an ACL tear, an injury head coach Art Briles called “a huge blow.” The Bears, who have won 12 straight at home since losing to TCU in Waco two years ago, are fifth among FBS teams in scoring defense (12.4) and fourth in total defense (267.2 yards).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Baylor has outscored opponents 157-10 in the first half.

2. Boykin is second in the Big 12 in total offense (359 yards per game).

3. Bears RB Shock Linwood ran for 148 yards against Texas and his eight rushing TDs are tied for the most in Big 12.

PREDICTION: Baylor 37, Texas Christian 30