Baylor erases 3-TD deficit in 4th quarter vs. TCU

WACO, Texas -- A lesson to anyone else who faces Baylor this season: Don’t let up on the Bears.

Baylor erased a 21-point deficit in a heartbeat of the fourth quarter as the fifth-ranked Bears came back to defeat No. 9 TCU 61-58 Saturday at McLane Stadium.

Baylor’s Bryce Petty threw for 510 yards and six touchdowns. But the Bears were trying to keep up when Petty dropped back to pass on third-and-10 from his 46-yard line early in the fourth quarter. Petty didn’t see TCU linebacker Marcus Mallet floating in an intermediate zone and Mallet stepped in front of the pass to make the interception, racing back 49 yards for a touchdown.

Baylor had been drafting off TCU all day, staying within a two-touchdown striking distance until Mallet’s interception put the Horned Frogs ahead 58-37 with 11:38 left.

“I told our guys we weren’t going to lose that game,” Petty said. “I don’t know why I felt that. But, man, I just knew looking at guys’ faces that we were going to come back in that game. With our offense and the way we play defensively, 21 points isn’t a big deal for us. The belief in each other was outstanding.”

Apparently, falling behind by three touchdowns was the trigger Baylor needed to turn the momentum in dramatic fashion.

Related Coverage Preview: Texas Christian at Baylor

Petty threw touchdown passes of 28 yards to Antwan Goodley and 25 yards to Corey Coleman, and Devin Chafin ran seven yards for another score as the Bears threw up 21 points in 5:57.

TCU coach Gary Patterson said two unsportsmanlike penalties against the Horned Frogs on Mallet’s interception return touchdown mitigated the Horned Frogs’ advantage. Baylor took over its ensuing possession at the TCU 45.

“I didn’t think we breathed a sigh of relief,” Patterson said. “We just gave them a touchdown right back. When you go to somebody else’s house, you’ve got to close the deal.”

TCU went from being apparently in control to having plenty of time for one more go-ahead score. After Baylor tied it at 58 with 4:42 remaining, TCU drove to the Baylor 45 but stalled as quarterback Trevone Boykin threw incomplete on fourth-and-3 from the 45.

Petty then completed the comeback by driving the Bears to the TCU 11 and Bears kicker Chris Callahan booted the 28-yard game-winner from there. Baylor never led until Callahan’s field goal went through the uprights.

“We had some guys in there real quiet saying, ‘Coach, I‘m just thankful,'” Baylor coach Art Briles said. “I said, ‘I‘m 58 years old; it’s my first too.’ It’s a fabulous win.”

Briles said he didn’t see the ball sail through for Callahan’s winning field goal.

“I did not watch the kick,” Briles said. “I watched the snap and the hold. When I saw the holder do this (signal good), I assumed he was right and the crowd kind of let me know too.”

TCU jumped in front of Baylor in the first half as Boykin consistently made big plays with his arm and legs.

Boykin used precise vertical passes for the Horned Frogs’ first score, a 35-yard touchdown to Kolby Listenbee, and to set up the next one with a 51-yard pass to Listenbee. Horned Frogs running back B.J. Catalon finished off the second touchdown drive with a 3-yard run that gave TCU a 14-0 lead with 7:40 left in the half.

Catalon added another touchdown run of nine yards in the second quarter, and Boykin finished the first half with 165 passing yards and 33 on the ground.

But Baylor wouldn’t be one-upped by TCU’s vertical passing game.

Petty threw touchdown passes of 66 yards to Goodley, 29 to Coleman and 67 to KD Cannon to help Baylor tie the score at 24-24 late in the second quarter.

However, the Horned Frogs still took a 31-27 lead to halftime as Catalon returned a kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown with 1:38 left.

NOTES: Baylor has not lost at home in nearly two years. The Bears’ last home loss was against TCU, 49-21, on Oct. 13, 2012. ... Baylor and TCU entered the game with their series deadlocked, 51-51-7. The Bears and Horned Frogs first played in 1899. ... After defeating Oklahoma 37-33 last week, TCU was playing Top 5 opponents in consecutive games for the first time in program history.