Preview: Texas Christian at Iowa State

Odds are that Saturday’s showdown between Texas Christianand host Iowa State will not be a repeat of last season’s 60-point shootoutbetween the two Big 12 rivals. Instead, two of the three worst offenses in the conferencewill battle to stay out of the basement, as the Horned Frogs and Cyclones have gonea combined 1-10 in the Big 12 this season. Iowa State pulled out a 37-23 road upsetlast year to snap Texas Christian’s 12-game winning streak and a 25-gameconference winning streak for TCU dating back to its days in the Mountain West.

The stakes will beconsiderably less in this year’s rematch, with the Horned Frogs and Cyclones meetingfor the first time in Ames, Iowa, since 1998. TCU is looking to rebound from a30-27 overtime loss at home to West Virginia in which Casey Pachall amassed a career-high40 completions for 394 yards and three touchdowns in his second start sincebreaking his non-throwing arm on Sept. 7. “Casey got the ball out of his hands as quickas we’d seen him do it in a long time,” TCU coach Gary Patterson said.

TV: Noon ET, FSN. LINE: Texas Christian -7.5

ABOUT TEXAS CHRISTIAN(3-6, 1-5 Big 12): The Horned Frogs started the season 3-3, but have sincedropped three in a row to Oklahoma State, Texas and the Mountaineers. Since replacingTrevone Boykin at quarterback two games ago, Pachall has thrown for 533 yardswith three interceptions for TCU, which ranks 109th in the nation in totaloffense. The Horned Frogs’ defense is tied for second in the nation ininterceptions with 17 and ranks and are allowing just 3.3 yards perrushing attempt.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (1-7,0-5 Big 12): It remains uncertain whether Sam Richardson or Grant Rohach will beat quarterback for Iowa State following last week’s 41-7 rout by Kansas. Rohach,a redshirt freshman, had been listed atop the depth chart to start this week,but coach Paul Rhoads was not ruling out Richardson, a sophomore,to make his 11th straight start. The Cyclones will rely mainly on their runninggame, with Aaron Wimberly carrying the ball if he is ready to go after missingthe past two games with a sore hamstring.

EXTRA POINTS

1. TCU’s Boykin, who filled in forPachall at quarterback, is the only player in the nation this season with gamesof 100 yards rushing, 100 yards receiving and 200 yards passing.

2. Iowa State LB Jeremiah George leads the Big 12 with 93 tackles.

3. TCU has won 16 of its last 20 conferenceroad games, but is 0-3 this season.

PREDICTION: TexasChristian 28, Iowa State 13